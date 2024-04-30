Minor Hotels Advances Towards Net Zero with Promising Sustainability Gains

Minor Hotels has demonstrated notable progress in its journey towards environmental sustainability, as detailed in its 2023 Sustainability Report. The report, released by Minor International, the parent company, highlights a year of reductions in key areas like energy consumption, carbon emissions, and water usage, alongside a significant decrease in organic waste to landfill.

Significant Achievements in Sustainability

The sustainability report for 2023 shows that Minor Hotels, which operates over 540 properties across 56 countries, has successfully reduced energy and greenhouse gas emissions intensities per room sold by nearly 8% and 11%, respectively. This achievement is partly due to the THB 359 million (approximately USD 9.7 million) invested in energy efficiency initiatives globally.

All Minor Hotels properties in several European countries, including Spain, Portugal, France, and Italy, are now powered entirely by clean electricity. This shift significantly contributes to the 11% reduction in carbon emissions per room sold compared to the previous year.

Dillip Rajakarier, Group CEO of MINT and CEO of Minor Hotels, expressed pride in the team’s efforts, emphasizing the integral role of sustainable tourism in the company’s long-term strategy. "As we continue to expand, our commitment to minimizing our environmental impact remains a priority. We are determined to meet our net zero emissions goal by 2050," Rajakarier stated.

Despite global expansions and new resort openings, which typically increase energy usage, Minor Hotels has set ambitious targets for 2025, aiming for a 15% reduction in energy and emissions intensities from a 2019 baseline.

Water Conservation and Waste Reduction

In addition to energy and emissions reductions, Minor Hotels has also seen a 4% decrease in water withdrawal intensity per room sold in 2023, aligning with its target to reduce water intensity by 10% by 2025. Furthermore, the company has made substantial strides in waste management, with a 27% reduction in organic waste to landfill compared to the baseline year of 2021. Recycling efforts have notably increased, with a 41% rise in recycled waste and a 56% increase in composted waste.

Chompan Kulnides, Chief Sustainability Officer of Minor International, credited the progress to teamwork and stakeholder support. "Our team's dedication to environmental stewardship continues to shape our approach to tackling climate change and biodiversity loss," Kulnides remarked.

Recognition and Future Goals

Minor Hotels' sustainability efforts have earned it a place in S&P Global’s Sustainability Yearbook 2024, highlighting its position within the top 10% of the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry for ESG scores. Additionally, it maintains a strong presence in the FTSE4Good Index Series and an MSCI ESG Rating of AA.

As Minor Hotels forges ahead with its sustainability agenda, it remains focused on not only environmental issues but also enhancing employee potential and promoting responsible business practices across its global operations.