We use cookies to ensure that we provide the best user experience on our website. By using TravelWires.com, you agree to our use of cookies.

{{articlefound.title}}

{{articlefound.title}}
TravelWires Logo

Lufthansa Group Unveils 'Yes to Europe' Aircraft Ahead of European Elections

Airlines & Airports

Lufthansa Group aviation Europe airbus A320 Brussels politics European elections democracy

By Maisha Swanson | 2024-05-14 09:20:18

Lufthansa Group launches 'Yes to Europe' aircraft in Brussels, promoting a strong and democratic Europe ahead of the 2024 European elections.

Lufthansa Group Promotes Strong Europe with 'Yes to Europe' AircraftSpecial Event at Brussels Airport

In a powerful display of support for a unified and democratic Europe, the Lufthansa Group presented four Airbus A320s bearing the slogan 'Yes to Europe' at Brussels Airport. This initiative was launched ahead of the upcoming European elections, sending a clear message to strengthen democracy across the continent.

Notable Attendees and Speeches

The event was attended by approximately 100 invitees, including prominent figures such as the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola and Belgium’s Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. Both leaders spoke in favor of a strong, united, and free Europe.

Carsten Spohr, CEO of the Lufthansa Group, emphasized the importance of the upcoming elections:
“Soon millions of citizens will have the opportunity to shape the future of the European Union. Now more than ever, it is up to all of us to use our votes in the European elections to stand up for democracy and a united and free continent. This is the prerequisite for a strong location and a strong economy.”

'Yes to Europe' Aircraft: A Flying Symbol of UnityTeam Formation of Specially Liveried Airbus A320s

The four Airbus A320s from Lufthansa Airlines, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings have been operating across Europe, serving as flying ambassadors of the European idea. Each aircraft proudly displays the 'Yes to Europe' slogan and the European circle-of-stars emblem, promoting the importance of voting in the European elections.

Encouraging Civic Engagement

As a leading European airline group, Lufthansa Group aims to encourage citizens to participate in the European elections, reinforcing the importance of democracy and unity. The group’s initiative highlights its commitment to a strong Europe, advocating for the economic and political stability that comes with a united continent.

Upcoming European ElectionsKey Dates

The European Parliament elections are scheduled to take place between June 6 and 9, 2024. This election will allow millions of citizens to influence the future direction of the European Union, emphasizing the critical role of democratic participation.

Latest Articles

Korean Air Wins Best Airline Onboard Menu in Global Traveler Awards
Korean Air Wins Best Airline Onboard Menu in Global Traveler Awards
Princess Cruises Introduces Historic America Cruisetour for 250th Anniversary
Princess Cruises Introduces Historic America Cruisetour for 250th Anniversary
Avinor Reports Strong First Quarter with Focus on Sustainable Financial Framework
Avinor Reports Strong First Quarter with Focus on Sustainable Financial Framework
London Stansted Sets New Records for Passengers and Cargo in April 2024
London Stansted Sets New Records for Passengers and Cargo in April 2024

Achieving excellence in connecting travel and business

TravelWires delivers immediate press release distribution services and travel industry news exposure to a global on-line audience network. Featuring special events and destinations, our website covers updates on the tourism sector news, consumer information, as well as releases about company performance and latest products on the market.

Submit Press Release
We take all kinds of payments

Company

Most Read Topics

Services

Contact Us

  • 155 Piata Victoriei
  • Bucharest, Romania
  • office@travelwires.com
  • Mon-Fri: 9:00-18:00 EET
  • Eastern European Time

Social


TRAVEL WIRES

DAILY TRAVEL NEWS AND PRESS RELEASES
©2024 TRAVEL WIRES