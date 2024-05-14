Lufthansa Group Unveils 'Yes to Europe' Aircraft Ahead of European Elections

Lufthansa Group Promotes Strong Europe with 'Yes to Europe' AircraftSpecial Event at Brussels Airport

In a powerful display of support for a unified and democratic Europe, the Lufthansa Group presented four Airbus A320s bearing the slogan 'Yes to Europe' at Brussels Airport. This initiative was launched ahead of the upcoming European elections, sending a clear message to strengthen democracy across the continent.

Notable Attendees and Speeches

The event was attended by approximately 100 invitees, including prominent figures such as the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola and Belgium’s Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. Both leaders spoke in favor of a strong, united, and free Europe.

Carsten Spohr, CEO of the Lufthansa Group, emphasized the importance of the upcoming elections:

“Soon millions of citizens will have the opportunity to shape the future of the European Union. Now more than ever, it is up to all of us to use our votes in the European elections to stand up for democracy and a united and free continent. This is the prerequisite for a strong location and a strong economy.”

'Yes to Europe' Aircraft: A Flying Symbol of UnityTeam Formation of Specially Liveried Airbus A320s

The four Airbus A320s from Lufthansa Airlines, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings have been operating across Europe, serving as flying ambassadors of the European idea. Each aircraft proudly displays the 'Yes to Europe' slogan and the European circle-of-stars emblem, promoting the importance of voting in the European elections.

Encouraging Civic Engagement

As a leading European airline group, Lufthansa Group aims to encourage citizens to participate in the European elections, reinforcing the importance of democracy and unity. The group’s initiative highlights its commitment to a strong Europe, advocating for the economic and political stability that comes with a united continent.

Upcoming European ElectionsKey Dates

The European Parliament elections are scheduled to take place between June 6 and 9, 2024. This election will allow millions of citizens to influence the future direction of the European Union, emphasizing the critical role of democratic participation.