Is it risky to visit France at the moment?

After a traffic stop on June 27, during which a 17-year-old named Nahel Merzouk was shot and killed by a police officer, demonstrations in Paris and other major cities broke out nightly and became violent. Some tourists have been put off planning vacations to France this summer because of the riots that broke out throughout the nation.

After six days of rioting, over the weekend of July 1 -2, 850 people were detained. Since then, major protests seem to have subsided.

On Saturday, a police officer knocked a non-violent protestor to the ground, sparking fears that the situation may flare up again. The potential for violence on Bastille Day, July 14th, has police especially apprehensive.

In preparation for the upcoming festivities of the country's national day, the French authorities outlawed the sale, ownership, and use of pyrotechnics. The prohibition will remain in effect until July 15th.

Every year, around 17 million people from the United Kingdom go to France to experience the country's rich history, vibrant culture, and beautiful beaches. The United Kingdom government has advised tourists to watch the media, verify the latest information with operators while travelling, and comply with the advice of the officials, despite the relative quiet of the situation.

It issued a travel advisory at the end of last month, while the riots were still ongoing, advising people to stay away from the places where the unrest was taking place since the disturbances' exact location and timing might change at any moment. Further unrest in France might lead to interruptions in road traffic and fewer alternatives for local transit. Curfews may also be enforced by the government in certain areas.

German officials are warning tourists to be informed and stay away from any places where rioting is taking place. To remain abreast of the most recent information, it suggests downloading its Safe Travel app. It follows a similar warning issued by the US Department of State earlier this month, advising its people to stay away from potential conflict zones.

However, at this moment, there's no need to adjust your plans if you're getting ready to visit France. Restaurant reservations and nighttime plans may need to be rearranged, but there is still much to do during this busy season, as rioters have reportedly only targeted buildings, parked vehicles, and police officers rather than the general people or visitors.

Moreover, since the British and German embassies have not issued warnings against going to France, tour operators are not expected to provide refunds if you change your mind.

source: euronews.com