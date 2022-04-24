Holidaymakers from UK to choose domestic travel

During the last weeks, thousands of Britons had to put up with flight cancellations, crowded terminals and in the end ruined vacations.

As a consequence, according to a recent survey by Hoo platform, sudden changes in flight schedules or even flight cancellations were the first concerns among UK tourists related to the summer holidays to come.

Adrian Murdock, Hoo co-founder, commented:

“The latest disruptions to foreign travel will have undoubtedly dented consumer confidence when it comes to booking holidays this year. As a result, we can expect to see many holidaymakers continue to opt for the convenience and certainty of a UK staycation over the potentially problematic endeavour of travelling abroad.”

In Murdock’s opinion, travellers are affected by the UK tourism industry being unable to manage high demand following the lifting of Covid-19 related travel restrictions.

His view is also shared by Paul Charles, CEO of travel consultancy The PC Agency.

“They are opting to holiday in the UK instead, finding late deals for coastal and countryside homes and cottages. Airlines and airports have to speed up their hiring and focus on improving the quality of customer service if they are to win over consumers who remain sceptical about post-pandemic travel.

“It’s ironic that the demand is enormous for overseas travel, but that some travel firms are unable to meet that appetite”, Charles declared.

In order to avoid further trip inconvenience, holidaymakers are advised to travel light. In addition to packing less luggage, experts recommend tourists that they arrive to the airport a few hours in advance of their scheduled flight.

Source: inews.co.uk

