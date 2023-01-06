We use cookies to ensure that we provide the best user experience on our website. By using TravelWires.com, you agree to our use of cookies.

Four Seasons Hotel Jakarta Offers Special Art-Inspired Packages

News

Jakarta hospitality four seasons hotel four seasons hotel Jakarta art inspired package

By Alma Simon | 2023-01-06 11:19:11

Four Seasons Hotel Jakarta offers a Staycation Package that is Art-Inspired for Families with Children.

This luxury retreat for families offers parents and children attractive savings and delicious dining.

Children under 6 years of age receive a complimentary lunch and dinner, and children 7-12 years old get 50 percent off all meals at Palm Court. For two adults and two children under 6, enjoy a 10% discount on the room rate and daily breakfast at Palm Court

The thoughtful selection of activities for kids in the suite keeps them happy and engaged, while parents get some well-deserved "we time".

One extra bed is included in each suite. Additional rooms are eligible for a 50% discount. Two-night stays or more qualify for a complimentary upgrade to a suite. Additional benefits include a 50% discount on laundry for children and valet parking upon arrival.

Access to Museum MACAN (Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Nusantara) is included in the package. Family members can have meaningful moments together and be inspired as they discover a wide range of contemporary art from Indonesia, and other countries. This cutting-edge facility covers 7,100m2 (76,000 sq. feet) and is intended to spark imaginations and inspire creativity.

The Hotel's incredible collection of art will help you discover Jakarta's rich history. Take a self-guided tour of the Four Seasons Art Map. It will reveal fascinating facts and stories about the artworks throughout the property.

The lobby is where the story begins. There are art panels that depict the history of the spice trade and Sunda Kelapa's port. Next, paintings reflect Batavia, and its fusion between Dutch and Indonesian cultures. Level 3 is a stunning canvas by I Made Hantaguna. Next, level 5 offers artworks that represent the hope for independent Indonesia.

Level 6 through 19 immerse yourself in Jakarta's diversity with Javanese batik and local embroidery. Alto, on level 20, is the final stop. Here you will find stained glass and mixed media artworks that depict Jakarta's modern metropolis.

Art-Inspired Staycation Package is a unique and inspirational way to spend time with your loved ones.

 

Source: breakingtravelnews.com

