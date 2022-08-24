Fly Greener - the new carbon-offset programme by Cathay Pacific

Besides Fly Greener, Cathay Pacific has also recently launched the Corporate Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Programme promoting the use of SAF by Hong Kong International Airport. The company also announced its new targets, including the use of 10% SAF from its total fuel use by 2030.

General Manager Cargo Commercial George Edmunds commented:

“The carbon emissions calculator is another tool we have made available to help our customers achieve their sustainability targets to make our business and our industry more sustainable. In tandem with our promotion and development of Sustainable Aviation Fuel capabilities, the calculator will give our customers flexibility to offset their carbon emissions via a suite of accredited carbon offset projects.”

The latest tool is compliant with the IATA methodology and will accurately display more details, such as the volume of emissions and total price in local currency depending on cargo weight, aircraft type and distance.

Simon Ng, CEO of Global Logistic System (HK) Co., Ltd (GLSHK), owned by Cathay Pacific explained:

“Multiple factors can lead to variance in the amount of emissions generated by a booked shipment. GLSHK helped refine this system with Cathay Pacific Cargo by using a variety of data sources to calculate the emissions for a shipment including the actual flown route, aircraft type, and actual flying distance to maximise the accuracy of the offset for our customers.”

Head of Cargo Global Partnerships Chris Bowden added:

“We are excited to be driving industry leadership in Asia for sustainability, and we look forward to working with our customers to promote sustainable air cargo shipments. We know that carbon-offset calculations can be complex and need to be accurate for sustainability auditing purposes. We believe that the ease and simplicity of Fly Greener and the carbon emissions calculator makes the rigour and complexity that goes into carbon emissions calculations straightforward and user-friendly, which is something our customers have been actively seeking.”

Clients using the programme will receive a monthly carbon emissions statement, as well as a certificate showing their sustainability progress. Payments from these services will fund third-party projects fighting climate change across Bangladesh, India or China, as the airline will gain no profit from the new carbon-offset transactions.

source: news.cathaypacific.com