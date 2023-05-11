We use cookies to ensure that we provide the best user experience on our website. By using TravelWires.com, you agree to our use of cookies.

Distribution Partnership Signed Between Amadeus and Lift

News

amadeus partnership travel industry travel news lift carrier route network expansion

By Dell Galen | 2023-05-11 08:59:12

Amadeus signed a global distribution agreement with South Africa's Lift.

Travel sellers will be able, under the terms of this deal, to offer content from the airline.

Lift hopes to expand its sales network alongside Amadeus, and also significantly increase its exposure internationally.

This is the first partnership between Lift and an international travel technology company.

Cilliers Jordaan said, "We are delighted to sign a transformative global distribution agreement with Amadeus."

"Partnering with the travel technology leader will significantly enhance our domestic and international reach, allowing travel sellers around the world to distribute our flight content."

Lift's business model is flexible, allowing the company to combine flights quickly without incurring extra costs or affecting passengers.

You can cancel or change your flight online up to 24 hrs before departure without any additional fees.

If a flight is cancelled, a credit will be added to your Lift Wallet.

Paula de Sousa is the head of airline sales, and Amadeus's account management for Sub Saharan Africa. She said, "This is an important step for Amadeus."

South Africa and Southern Africa - Boosting our airline content to travel agents in the region.

"As we add new carriers to our industry-leading portfolio, they will be able to meet the needs of their customers more effectively."

Lift launched in 2020, and operates domestic routes including Johannesburg and Cape Town.

The carrier has partnered with Amadeus to expand its route network and offer more options for travelers in South Africa.


Source: breakingtravelnews.com

