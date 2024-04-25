Discover Bormio: A Hidden Alpine Gem Beyond Milan

Beyond the urban allure of Milan, a journey awaits to a region teeming with emotion and history. This is the heart of the "Explore more than expected" campaign launched by SEA Milan Airports, inviting travelers to discover the breathtaking landscapes and cultural treasures that lie just a short distance from the Lombard capital. Among these treasures is Bormio, located in the province of Sondrio, in the upper Valtellina—a village that has been a beacon of relaxation and beauty since its origins in ancient times.

Bormio: The Largest Thermal Center in the Alps

Bormio's fame as the largest thermal center in the Alps is long-standing, with its history rooted in the nine natural thermal springs known to have attracted visitors from across Europe since 500 AD. Today, the town offers three exceptional spas, providing the perfect retreat to unwind and rejuvenate amidst the mountains.

A Gateway to Natural Wonders

Surrounded by the pristine environments of the Stelvio National Park, Bormio serves as a gateway to explore candid valleys and enjoy outdoor activities throughout the year. Whether skiing on sun-kissed slopes in winter or cycling the legendary passes of Stelvio, Gavia, and Mortirolo in summer, the area offers a multitude of activities for adventure seekers.

A Rich Tapestry of History and Culture

The historic center of Bormio is an artistic jewel worth exploring. Here are five landmarks you absolutely cannot miss:

The Church of the Holy Spirit : This small deconsecrated church, dating back to the 15th and 16th centuries, features intricate interior decorations with themes of the Holy Trinity and the Holy Spirit.

Piazza del Kuerc : Home to the Kuerc, the symbol of the town used for administering justice and holding town councils since 1387. This site also features unusual dragon gargoyles.

The Clocktower : Built in the 14th century, this historic tower showcases coats of arms, a sundial, and a painted clock. It also housed the Bajona, a large bell historically significant to the community.

Combo Bridge : An arched bridge built in 1591, known for its two niches—one of which is dedicated to St. John of Nepomuk, a protector from floods and drowning.

La Chiesa del Crocefisso: A church adorned with colorful frescos from the 14th and 15th centuries, depicting scenes from the Passion of Christ and the life of St. Anthony.

Indulge in Local Cuisine

No visit to Bormio is complete without sampling the local cuisine. In cozy mountain huts, visitors can enjoy pizzoccheri, a traditional dish that promises to warm and satisfy with its rich flavors.

Bormio is not just a destination; it's an experience that offers relaxation, historical exploration, and invigorating activities, making it a perfect retreat for those looking to enrich their Italian holiday. Rediscover the beauty of the Alps in Bormio, where every visit is a story waiting to unfold.