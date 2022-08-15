Cruise industry in New Zealand is on the rise

“We can expect once again to see an increased vibrancy in down-town as passengers come ashore ready to savour the delights of our biggest city,” commented New Zealand Cruise Association Chief Executive, Kevin O’Sullivan.

According to NZCA data from April 2022, New Zealand’s economy had lost more than one billion dollars in revenues during the Covid-19 pandemic, when activity in the industry was also halted. But now, cruise industry is welcomed back, especially across destinations like Northland, Gisborne, New Plymouth, Picton, Timaru and Rakiura Stewart Island.

The Pacific Explorer was the first ship to arrive in Auckland since the shut down.

“The main cruise season begins in mid-October, but today’s arrival signals that cruise is back in Aotearoa New Zealand. It is the first of many visits that will demonstrate the value that cruise injects into our regional economies as port calls return to numbers last seen in 2019-20,” O’Sullivan added.

Moreover, Auckland will host the annual New Zealand Cruise Association Conference on 18th August at the Aotea Centre, with a strong representation from local and international key industry players, as well as challenging topics aimed to develop the future cruise sector of the country.

