Corona and Oceanic Global to launch a sustainable tourism island

By Dell Galen | 2022-08-10 10:53:50

Corona Island’s goals are to be free of single-use plastic, as well as promote sustainable hospitality among visitors. The island is the first to comply with Oceanic Global’s three-star plastic-free Blue Seal and nature-friendly operations. In addition, Corona Island encourages best tourism practices, from green energy production to clean food using low-impact local ingredients and construction materials sourcing.

Felipe Ambra, Corona’s global vice-president, commented:

“On Corona Island, we are celebrating the majesty and beauty of the outdoors by getting guests engaged in protecting paradise.

“Everyone on the team, from our chefs to our architects, contributed to creating a truly single-use plastic-free paradise. We look forward to welcoming visitors, rekindling their relationship with nature and hopefully creating more advocates to protect our natural world.”

Lea d’Auriol, founder and executive director at Oceanic Global, added:

“Oceanic Global is honoured to help develop the Corona Island experience and applauds Corona’s sector-leading sustainability efforts.

“We’re proud to have worked with Corona from the beginning of the project to ensure that this sustainable destination demonstrates how travellers can experience paradise for both leisure and educational purposes, while leaving a minimal trace behind.”

Corona Island aims to educate guests on how to harmoniously coexist with nature while protecting endangered ecosystems by inviting them to attend the “Blue School” educational experiences created by Oceanic Global, Corona team and the local community. During the program, travellers can enjoy immersive snorkelling activities, as well as have the opportunity to plant mangrove trees.

Moreover, the energy on the island is produced by solar panels, water consumption is responsible and all waste is recycled or composted.

 

Source: thedrum.com, oceanic.global

 

