Vilnius Christmas Tree Ranks 1st Among Most Beautiful in Europe

"Not a single tree was cut down to build Lithuania's most beautiful Christmas tree. The 27-metre tall metal construction, which is made up of some 6,000 branches and over five kilometres of lighting, is definitely a sight to behold," says the announcement of European Best Destinations.

The construction, which is presently being erected in Vilnius Cathedral Square is specially designed to create a completely sustainable Christmas tree. All the actual tree branches used in the construction are defiled from the trees by foresters while carrying out the general maintenance of the forest. Therefore not only trees, but even branches are not cut just for spectacle.

As the festive season approaches, Europe's cities compete to draw visitors with dazzling trees and welcoming markets, showcasing seasonal customs with a local flavour. The designs of the Christmas trees are usually kept secret until the very last moment, and the competition gets increasingly tighter each year.

Christmas in Vilnius is heralded each year by the raising of an innovative and durable metallic structure lit by 70,000 bulbs. The tree shines brightly over the city's Cathedral Square, watched over by the historic Gediminas Castle Tower. In 2018 Christmas tree in Vilnius wowed residents and visitors alike with its gleaming cogwheels and pulsating snowflakes. From above, a clock face was revealed, with arrays of lights forming bright roman numerals, a reminder of the approaching New Year countdown.

However the particular surroundings and decorations of the Christmas tree change each year and always become a surprise. Not disclosing any particular details, the representatives of the municipality of Vilnius promise to deliver an even more impressive Christmas tree spectacle this year.

Top 5 Christmas trees ranked by European Best Destinations as European

Vilnius, Lithuania

Christmas tree lighting: November 30th, 2019

Holiday Market Open: November 30th, 2019 - January 7th, 2020

Prague, Czech Republic

Christmas tree lighting: November 30th, 2019

Holiday Market open: November 30th, 2019 to January 6th, 2020

Strasbourg, France

Christmas tree lighting: November 22nd

Holiday Market open: November 22nd to December 30th, 2019

Cologne, Germany

Christmas tree lighting: November 25th

Holiday Market open: November 25th to December 23rd, 2019

Kyiv, Ukraine

Christmas tree lighting: December 19th, 2019

Holiday Market: December 19th, 2019 to January 13th, 2020