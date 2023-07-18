United Reached A Preliminary Labour Agreement

In an announcement published over the weekend, ALPA stated that clauses included in the complete and robust package include changes to essential issues such as quality of work-life, salary, job safety, work regulations, retirement, incentives, and more.

According to United, this contract will allow the company to go on with its ambitious expansion strategy, which includes the purchase and delivery of 700 new narrow-body and wide-body jets by the end of 2032.

"We promised our world-class pilots the industry-leading contract they deserve, and we're pleased to have reached an agreement with ALPA on it," the airline commented in a recent statement.

Over the course of the contract's four years, United pilots will see raises in pay of between 34.5 and 40.2 percent. Initial signing bonuses range from 13.8% to 18.7%, depending on the aircraft type flown by each pilot, with subsequent raises being more gradual.

According to ALPA, the United Master Executive Council will be negotiating with United executives over the coming weeks to reach a final agreement on wording. After the executive council approves the finished agreement, the United pilot group membership as a whole will vote on whether or not to ratify the contract.

The Delta pilots' groundbreaking labour agreement from March includes wage raises of 34% over four years and other quality-of-life aspects, and this new accord follows in their footsteps.

A new preliminary contract between American Airlines and its pilots was reached in May.

Source: travelweekly.com