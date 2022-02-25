Ukraine crisis: Kyiv prepares for Russian invasion

This is the second day of the assault over Kyiv, with Russian troops attacking from every direction.

A bridge was blown up by Ukrainian army in order to sloe Russian troops.

People in Oblon district, where the tanks invaded, were advised by the Ministry of Defence not to leave their houses, "inform […] of troop movements, make Molotov cocktails and neutralise the enemy".

During the night, citizens with children and pets took shelter inside subway stations due to air attacks hitting the city and injuring at least 8 residents.

In a statement coming from Sergei Lavrov, Russia's foreign minister, Kremlin commented talks will take place only "as soon as the armed forces of Ukraine respond to our call and lay down their arms", as its goal is the "demilitarisation and denazification" of Ukraine.

"According to the information we have, the enemy has designated me as target number one. My family is target number two," declared Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky while underlining that Russian aims to "destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state". President Zelensky was not evacuated from Kyiv so far.

Ukraine also lost the former nuclear power plant in Chernobyl, after a "fierce battle" with Russian invaders.

According to official statements, at least 137 people lost their lives so far, both civilians and soldiers.

Meanwhile, Putin has threatened any nation attempting to help Ukraine will suffer "consequences you have never seen".

UK and EU leaders will impose more sanctions over Kremlin, but declared that will not send military troops to balance the conflict. French President Emmanuel Macron asked Putin to stop the war during a telephone call. US President Joe Biden also announced more sanctions for Russia.

"Like World War Two, you said never again, but here it is again and you're not doing enough to respond," Zelensky said, as he repeatedly asked EU members for help.

With every hour that passes, the Russian troops are getting closer and closer to the city of Kyiv, which is almost surrounded, in a conflict that continues to shock all the Western world.

More updates on the situation in Ukraine to follow.

Source: bbc.com