The British government issued an advisory against medical tourism to Turkey

When seeking medical attention in Turkey, visitors should only visit clinics and hospitals that have been authorised by the Ministry of Health.

Over 640,000 people travelled to Turkey in 2021 for health-related tourism, and the country earned over €1 billion as a result, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute. According to the Turkish Dental Association, between 150,000 and 250,000 dental tourists visit Turkey each year. India, Israel, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, and South Korea are well-known for dental tourism, whereas Hungary and Thailand are well-known for medical tourism.

Turkey has been in the news for the wrong reasons in recent months, with the hashtag #TurkeyTeeth spreading due to stories of botched dental procedures being performed there.

The British government advises its citizens against relying on commercial businesses with a financial interest in arranging medical care overseas. It is essential to do extensive review before to doing any surgeries overseas due to the considerable variation in the quality of medical facilities and accessible therapies.

If willing to have any kind of medical work done while in Turkey, visitors may search for doctors and hospitals that have been given the green light by the Turkish Ministry of Health on the HeathTurkiye website.

Source: euronews.com