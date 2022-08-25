Thailand ranks best in world for wellness retreats

“Often referred to as the spa capital of Asia, Thailand is home to some of the most therapeutic and luxurious retreats in the world. Thailand tops our list, with better reviews for wellness activities and resorts than any other destination we looked at,” leisure website Slingo stated.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha also thanked Thailand’s tourism industry workers, while highlighting his confidence in the country’s proven potential for wellness and spa tourism. Deputy secretary-general Anucha Burapachaisri commented:

“The prime minister would like to thank all personnel in the tourism sector for building a good reputation for the country.”

The research released by Tripadvisor and Slingo ranked Indonesia second with a total retreat score of 8.5 out of 10 and Maldives third with the same scoring.

As for the highest-rated wellness activities, Maldives was on top of the list with almost 89 per cent of the area’s spa activities rated at least four-stars, and Thailand was in second place with 74 per cent. According to the survey, top preferred wellness activity in Thailand was found to be the yoga and Pilates courses at Ocean Sound resort in Koh Tao.

Thailand, also known as the Spa Capital of Asia, is also a highly popular destination for health tourism thanks to its quality health-care services, which are considerably advanced, affordable and located in idyllic and relaxing places across the country.

According to GlobalData, health and wellness tourism in Thailand is expected to boost to 27.7 million people this year.

Source: thestar.com.my, techsauce.co