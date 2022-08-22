We use cookies to ensure that we provide the best user experience on our website. By using TravelWires.com, you agree to our use of cookies.

{{articlefound.title}}

{{articlefound.title}}
TravelWires Logo

Tanzania reports considerable foreign tourists arrival increase

News

tourism news Tanzania foreign tourists arrival increase statistic

By Jake Adams | 2022-08-22 09:29:07

During the first seven months of the year, the country recorded a 62.7 percent increase in international visitors.

According to Daniel Masolwa, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) director for economic statistics, 742.133 foreign visitors have entered Tanzania’s borders from January 2022 to July 2022, accounting for 285.867 more tourists when compared to the same period last year.

At the same time, Tanzania registered the highest foreign tourist arrivals in July, when 166.736 visitors have stepped into the country. This translates into a significant 105.1 per cent rise when compared to the 81.307 visitor arrivals from July 2021.

Masolwa also advised hospitality and tourism services providers in Tanzania to upgrade and diversify their existing operations in order to be properly prepared for the afflux of tourists expected to visit the East African country during the seasons to come.

Moreover, the official noted that the lifting and the easing of COVID-19 pandemic regulations across most countries in the world will most likely trigger a considerable increase in the total number of visitors targetting Tanzania as their next country of destination for their holidays.

 

Source: africa.cgtn.com

Latest Articles

Ryanair to organise two recruitment events in Maribor
Ryanair to organise two recruitment events in Maribor
Boeing representatives expected to visit Canada
Boeing representatives expected to visit Canada
Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts to expand in Egypt
Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts to expand in Egypt
First African-American woman pilot honoured in American Airlines flight
First African-American woman pilot honoured in American Airlines flight

Achieving excellence in connecting travel and business

TravelWires delivers immediate press release distribution services and travel industry news exposure to a global on-line audience network. Featuring special events and destinations, our website covers updates on the tourism sector news, consumer information, as well as releases about company performance and latest products on the market.

Submit Press Release
We take all kinds of payments

Company

Most Read Topics

Services

Contact Us

  • 155 Piata Victoriei
  • Bucharest, Romania
  • office@travelwires.com
  • Mon-Fri: 9:00-18:00 EET
  • Eastern European Time

Social


TRAVEL WIRES

DAILY TRAVEL NEWS AND PRESS RELEASES
©2022 TRAVEL WIRES