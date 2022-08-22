Tanzania reports considerable foreign tourists arrival increase

According to Daniel Masolwa, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) director for economic statistics, 742.133 foreign visitors have entered Tanzania’s borders from January 2022 to July 2022, accounting for 285.867 more tourists when compared to the same period last year.

At the same time, Tanzania registered the highest foreign tourist arrivals in July, when 166.736 visitors have stepped into the country. This translates into a significant 105.1 per cent rise when compared to the 81.307 visitor arrivals from July 2021.

Masolwa also advised hospitality and tourism services providers in Tanzania to upgrade and diversify their existing operations in order to be properly prepared for the afflux of tourists expected to visit the East African country during the seasons to come.

Moreover, the official noted that the lifting and the easing of COVID-19 pandemic regulations across most countries in the world will most likely trigger a considerable increase in the total number of visitors targetting Tanzania as their next country of destination for their holidays.

Source: africa.cgtn.com