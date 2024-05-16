Stadler Delivers Modern Trains for Lauterbrunnen-Mürren Railway

Enhancements and Benefits

The new trains ensure compliance with the Federal Disability Discrimination Act, offering enhanced accessibility. Additionally, the upgraded trains will:

Increase capacity

Reduce journey times with maximum speeds rising from 30 to 50 km/h

This improvement boosts the appeal of the car-free village of Mürren, making it more accessible and attractive to both locals and visitors.

Urs Kessler, Director of Jungfrau Railways, expressed his enthusiasm:

"We are delighted to offer locals and guests even more comfort and quality on this important and unique panoramic connection to the car-free village of Mürren."

Completion of Major Renovation Project

The new rolling stock marks the completion of a 63 million CHF four-year project aimed at renovating the adhesion railway. Key elements of the renovation include:

Barrier-free toilet facilities at Grütschalp

A lift in the renovated Mürren station

Renovation of the Winteregg crossing and station

Modernisation of the Grütschalp workshop

Installation of lifts and a passenger subway at Winteregg

Infrastructure Upgrades

To renew the BLM line's rail infrastructure between Grütschalp and Mürren, extensive work has been completed:

Several thousand tonnes of ballast laid

Around 8000 new oak sleepers installed

Approximately 9,600 metres of track replaced

Dennis Laubbacher, CEO of Stadler Bussnang AG, commented on the project: