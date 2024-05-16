Stadler Delivers Modern Trains for Lauterbrunnen-Mürren Railway
Stadler has delivered new rolling stock for the Lauterbrunnen-Mürren mountain rail- and cableway (BLM) in Switzerland. Starting this summer, the new multiple-unit trains will operate alongside existing trains on the renovated line between Grütschalp and Mürren.
Enhancements and Benefits
The new trains ensure compliance with the Federal Disability Discrimination Act, offering enhanced accessibility. Additionally, the upgraded trains will:
- Increase capacity
- Reduce journey times with maximum speeds rising from 30 to 50 km/h
This improvement boosts the appeal of the car-free village of Mürren, making it more accessible and attractive to both locals and visitors.
Urs Kessler, Director of Jungfrau Railways, expressed his enthusiasm:
"We are delighted to offer locals and guests even more comfort and quality on this important and unique panoramic connection to the car-free village of Mürren."
Completion of Major Renovation Project
The new rolling stock marks the completion of a 63 million CHF four-year project aimed at renovating the adhesion railway. Key elements of the renovation include:
- Barrier-free toilet facilities at Grütschalp
- A lift in the renovated Mürren station
- Renovation of the Winteregg crossing and station
- Modernisation of the Grütschalp workshop
- Installation of lifts and a passenger subway at Winteregg
Infrastructure Upgrades
To renew the BLM line's rail infrastructure between Grütschalp and Mürren, extensive work has been completed:
- Several thousand tonnes of ballast laid
- Around 8000 new oak sleepers installed
- Approximately 9,600 metres of track replaced
Dennis Laubbacher, CEO of Stadler Bussnang AG, commented on the project:
"As a Swiss manufacturer, it is a particular pleasure for us at Stadler to contribute to the Swiss rail infrastructure with the new multiple units for the Grütschalp-Mürren adhesion railway. The new multiple units not only offer maximum comfort with spacious panoramic windows and comfortable seats but also a modern passenger information system."