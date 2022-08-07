The journey will celebrate the popular comedy-drama television series Schitt’s Creek during a four-night trip before heading back to Miami on April 3, 2023. The entertainment list will feature special events and attractions such as Schitt’s Creek costume party, A Night of 1000 Moiras, A Little Bit Alexis Pool Party, Jocelyn’s Bingo Jamboree, Jazzagirls drag troupe performances, a Schitt’s Creek-themed trivia, the Key West bar, the Fruit Wine wig party and many more. Actress Catherine O’Hara as well as drag performers Nina DiAngelo and Tenderoni will join the iconic cruise show. Other attending performers, including Shuga Cain (also known as Jesus Martinez) and actor Michael Judson Berry will make sure that guests have the time of their lives while aboard. Moira’s Party Boat will be powered by Flip Phone Events.

Since the television series aired its first episode on January 13, 2015, Schitt's Creek has received countless awards, Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series included. The sitcom was created by Canadians Dan and Eugene Levy.

Celebrity Summit is a 2.218 seats cruise boat owned by Celebrity Cruises, in service since November 2001. The ship, one of the first worldwide to be powered by gas turbines, inaugurated its first journey on October 1, 2001. The Summit was refurbished in 2019 and is now the recipient of

General Electric LM2500+ gas turbines and two Rolls-Royce Mermaid electric propulsion units.

