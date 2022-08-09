Samoa resumes international tourism

Samoa has reopened its borders to international travellers, as it recently welcomed the first direct flights from American Samoa, Fiji, Australia and New Zealand.

To mark the moment, passengers arriving at Faleolo International Airport were welcomed by the Minister of Tourism, Toeolesulusulu Cedric Schuster and the Samoa Tourism Authority Board of Directors and CEO, as well as the High Commissioner of Australia HE Emily Luck. The first direct flight landed to Samoa from Sydney/Brisbane.

Airport celebrations followed the visit of New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern.

Samoa’s Tourism Minister, Toeolesulusulu Cedric Schuster, commented with the occasion:

“The past two years have been a trying time for the world over, but as Samoa reopens its borders, it is our acknowledgement that our internal protection measures are safe for our people and for the yearning travellers who are wanting to visit family and friends, and who are eager to explore our heritage and natural environment. “We look forward to hosting all visitors, and showcasing our culture and environment, and pray that we continue to be mindful of the necessary travel health advisories for all of our protection.”

Back in 2019, Samoa welcomed 181,000 international visitors who pumped the country’s economy with more than WST 528 million.

Samoa Tourism Authority CEO, Pativaine Petaia-Tevita, added:

“We are very excited to welcome back travellers on the first direct flights since our reopening. Samoa has been waiting for this moment for a long time and it was wonderful and uplifting to see passengers fill the terminal once again. “Our reopening is a special milestone which we celebrated in a special way along with the return of international visitors including family and friends.”

Before resuming international visits, the country in the central South Pacific Ocean invested in a series of travel development procedures, as well as health safety related procedures, by reaching high vaccination rates, providing intensive training for the local employees, as well as focus on better travel recommendations and intensive Covid-19 testing.

Samoa’s population vaccination rate is quite impressive, with more than 93% of the eligible individuals fully vaccinated.

The return of foreign tourists is expected to considerably boost the local economy during the seasons to come, with main attractions prepared to open their gates for the public, including world-famous To Sua Ocean Trench, popular Piula Cave Pool, Afu Aau Waterfalls, Lalomanu Beach, Samoan Cultural Village and many more.

Source: ftnnews.com, ttgmedia.com