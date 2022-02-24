Russia attacks Ukraine in ‘special military operation’

People panicked in Kyiv after electricity went down and several buildings and airport were under assault. With explosions hitting Donetsk, Russian naval troops landing in Mariupol and general chaos in the country, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared martial law.

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, twitted:

“Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now.”

The entire Western world condemns the attack on Ukraine, as the move triggered firm statements about “severe sanctions” for Russia if hostilities will not stop.

UN chief Antonio Guterres appealed:

“In the name of humanity, bring your troops back to Russia. In the name of humanity, do not allow a war to start in Europe which could be the worst war since the beginning of the century with consequences not only devastating for Ukraine, not only tragic for the Russian Federation but with an impact we cannot even foresee.”

NATO also called an emergency meeting, while on the other hand Russia’s UN ambassador Vasily Nebenzya declared that his country’s attack falls under Article 51 of the UN Charter and cannot be condemned.

“The aim of the operation is to protect the people who for eight years have been suffering “genocide” of the Ukrainian regime,” he claimed.

Putin urged Ukraine to immediately surrender or suffer unprecedented consequences. According to experts, Russia’s move could be a “shock and awe” attack in an attempt to impress its opponents.

“Putin might think that will cause such shock that the government will collapse, that there will be calls for surrender. If so, the Kremlin has probably underestimated the resilience of Ukrainians”, expert William Courtney, from Rand Corporation in Washington, explained for Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, US officials called for an urgent resolution of the Security Council. UK, France, Ireland Germany also condemn the unprovoked Russian invasion, as it is considered to be a “shameless breach of international law”.

source: aljazeera.com