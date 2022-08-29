Qantas will reopen the route to Sydney after a 3-year break

The flights are set to stop in Auckland, New Zealand, before heading to their final destination in Sydney, Australia.

“We’re back flying to most of our pre-COVID destinations, which is a fantastic achievement by our teams and so important for Australians reconnecting with the rest of the world. “We can’t wait to return to New York and it’s made possible by the delivery of new aircraft, which have been caught up in delays that have impacted lots of airlines”, commented Qantas Group’s CEO Alan Joyce.

Moreover, Qantas will enhance the number of flights from Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne to Auckland to 11, also starting June 2023. Flights from Auckland to New York will be operated in about 16 hours.

The announcement marks the end of a 3-years operations halt due to the Covid-19 pandemic and comes just in advance of Air New Zealand’s launch of the direct flights from New York to Auckland beginning this year’s September.

As for the moment, Qantas operates non-stop flights from Australia to Los Angeles, Dallas, and Honolulu, and also aims to add one more route to San Francisco until the end of the year.



Source: travelandleisure.com