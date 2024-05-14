We use cookies to ensure that we provide the best user experience on our website. By using TravelWires.com, you agree to our use of cookies.

{{articlefound.title}}

{{articlefound.title}}
TravelWires Logo

Princess Cruises Introduces Historic America Cruisetour for 250th Anniversary

Cruise Lines & Cruise Ships

travel tourism Princess Cruises Historic America 250th anniversary cruise tour American history East Coast

By Maisha Swanson | 2024-05-14 09:09:14

Princess Cruises launches a 14-night Historic America cruisetour ahead of America's 250th anniversary, combining a land tour of iconic historic sites with a Canada/New England cruise.

Princess Cruises Unveils Historic America CruisetourExploring America's Roots

In anticipation of America’s 250th anniversary, Princess Cruises is offering a unique 14-night Historic America cruisetour. This experience includes a seven-night land tour of key historic sites followed by a seven-day Canada/New England cruise onboard the Enchanted Princess, sailing roundtrip from New York City.

Land Tour Highlights

Guests on the Historic America cruisetour will explore significant locations, including Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Williamsburg, and more. The tour includes overnight stays in Washington D.C., Williamsburg, Staunton, Gettysburg, and Philadelphia. Travelers will visit Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Mount Vernon, George Washington’s estate, and Monticello, Thomas Jefferson’s UNESCO World Heritage Site estate.

"Visiting our nation’s capital and nearby historic cities and landmarks always ranks high on travelers’ lists of places to visit in their lifetime," said Terry Thornton, chief commercial officer of Princess Cruises. "We make traveling to historic America easy, educational, and memorable with our knowledgeable and inspiring tour guides sharing the incredible stories of our country’s settlers, leaders, landmarks, and historic sites."

Sample Itinerary

  • Day 1: Arrive in Washington, DC
  • Day 2: Tour Arlington Cemetery, Embassy Row, National Cathedral, museums, evening illumination tour of memorials
  • Day 3: Visit Mount Vernon and Jamestown Settlement, dinner at a Colonial Williamsburg Tavern
  • Day 4: Explore Colonial Williamsburg historic area
  • Day 5: Tour Richmond National Battlefield Park and Monticello
  • Day 6: Visit Harpers Ferry National Historic Park and Gettysburg Battlefield
  • Day 7: Tour Philadelphia’s Independence Hall, Liberty Bell, and other historic sites
  • Day 8: Arrive in New York City and embark on Enchanted Princess for the cruise
  • Day 9: Newport, Rhode Island
  • Day 10: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Day 11: Portland, Maine
  • Day 12: At Sea
  • Day 13: Halifax, Canada
  • Day 14: At Sea
  • Day 15: Return to New York City

Booking and Departure Dates

 

The Historic America cruisetour is now available for booking with 10 departure dates in 2025, including August 16, 23, 30; September 6, 13, 20, 27; and October 4, 11, 18. Rates start at $4,529 per person.

Thornton added, “With the upcoming 250th anniversary of America in 2026, now is the time to visit our nation’s historic landmarks and celebrate our independence.”

Latest Articles

Korean Air Wins Best Airline Onboard Menu in Global Traveler Awards
Korean Air Wins Best Airline Onboard Menu in Global Traveler Awards
Lufthansa Group Unveils 'Yes to Europe' Aircraft Ahead of European Elections
Lufthansa Group Unveils 'Yes to Europe' Aircraft Ahead of European Elections
Avinor Reports Strong First Quarter with Focus on Sustainable Financial Framework
Avinor Reports Strong First Quarter with Focus on Sustainable Financial Framework
London Stansted Sets New Records for Passengers and Cargo in April 2024
London Stansted Sets New Records for Passengers and Cargo in April 2024

Achieving excellence in connecting travel and business

TravelWires delivers immediate press release distribution services and travel industry news exposure to a global on-line audience network. Featuring special events and destinations, our website covers updates on the tourism sector news, consumer information, as well as releases about company performance and latest products on the market.

Submit Press Release
We take all kinds of payments

Company

Most Read Topics

Services

Contact Us

  • 155 Piata Victoriei
  • Bucharest, Romania
  • office@travelwires.com
  • Mon-Fri: 9:00-18:00 EET
  • Eastern European Time

Social


TRAVEL WIRES

DAILY TRAVEL NEWS AND PRESS RELEASES
©2024 TRAVEL WIRES