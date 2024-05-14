Princess Cruises Introduces Historic America Cruisetour for 250th Anniversary

Princess Cruises Unveils Historic America CruisetourExploring America's Roots

In anticipation of America’s 250th anniversary, Princess Cruises is offering a unique 14-night Historic America cruisetour. This experience includes a seven-night land tour of key historic sites followed by a seven-day Canada/New England cruise onboard the Enchanted Princess, sailing roundtrip from New York City.

Land Tour Highlights

Guests on the Historic America cruisetour will explore significant locations, including Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Williamsburg, and more. The tour includes overnight stays in Washington D.C., Williamsburg, Staunton, Gettysburg, and Philadelphia. Travelers will visit Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Mount Vernon, George Washington’s estate, and Monticello, Thomas Jefferson’s UNESCO World Heritage Site estate.

"Visiting our nation’s capital and nearby historic cities and landmarks always ranks high on travelers’ lists of places to visit in their lifetime," said Terry Thornton, chief commercial officer of Princess Cruises. "We make traveling to historic America easy, educational, and memorable with our knowledgeable and inspiring tour guides sharing the incredible stories of our country’s settlers, leaders, landmarks, and historic sites."

Sample Itinerary

Day 1: Arrive in Washington, DC

Arrive in Washington, DC Day 2: Tour Arlington Cemetery, Embassy Row, National Cathedral, museums, evening illumination tour of memorials

Tour Arlington Cemetery, Embassy Row, National Cathedral, museums, evening illumination tour of memorials Day 3: Visit Mount Vernon and Jamestown Settlement, dinner at a Colonial Williamsburg Tavern

Visit Mount Vernon and Jamestown Settlement, dinner at a Colonial Williamsburg Tavern Day 4: Explore Colonial Williamsburg historic area

Explore Colonial Williamsburg historic area Day 5: Tour Richmond National Battlefield Park and Monticello

Tour Richmond National Battlefield Park and Monticello Day 6: Visit Harpers Ferry National Historic Park and Gettysburg Battlefield

Visit Harpers Ferry National Historic Park and Gettysburg Battlefield Day 7: Tour Philadelphia’s Independence Hall, Liberty Bell, and other historic sites

Tour Philadelphia’s Independence Hall, Liberty Bell, and other historic sites Day 8: Arrive in New York City and embark on Enchanted Princess for the cruise

Arrive in New York City and embark on Enchanted Princess for the cruise Day 9: Newport, Rhode Island

Newport, Rhode Island Day 10: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Day 11: Portland, Maine

Portland, Maine Day 12: At Sea

At Sea Day 13: Halifax, Canada

Halifax, Canada Day 14: At Sea

At Sea Day 15: Return to New York City

Booking and Departure Dates

The Historic America cruisetour is now available for booking with 10 departure dates in 2025, including August 16, 23, 30; September 6, 13, 20, 27; and October 4, 11, 18. Rates start at $4,529 per person.

Thornton added, “With the upcoming 250th anniversary of America in 2026, now is the time to visit our nation’s historic landmarks and celebrate our independence.”