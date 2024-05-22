We use cookies to ensure that we provide the best user experience on our website. By using TravelWires.com, you agree to our use of cookies.

{{articlefound.title}}

{{articlefound.title}}
TravelWires Logo

Norwegian to Launch New Flights from Helsinki to North Africa

Airlines & Airports

air travel Hurghada new routes Marrakech Finavia Helsinki Airport Norwegian Airlines Agadir North Africa

By Dell Galen | 2024-05-22 05:11:58

Norwegian Airlines will introduce new routes from Helsinki to Marrakech, Agadir, and Hurghada, enhancing Finland’s connectivity to North Africa with weekly flights starting in late 2024.

 

Norwegian Expands Route Network from Helsinki to North AfricaI

ntroduction of New Routes

Norwegian Airlines has announced the launch of new scheduled flights from Helsinki Airport to three North African destinations: Marrakech, Agadir, and Hurghada. These new routes will begin operations in the upcoming winter season of 2024, offering travelers weekly flights to these popular destinations.

Enhanced Connectivity

Flights to Morocco and Egypt

The new routes will see Norwegian resuming flights to Marrakech and Agadir in Morocco, starting in October and December respectively. In addition, Norwegian will introduce a brand-new route to Hurghada, Egypt, beginning in early November. These flights mark significant steps in improving Finland's direct air connectivity to the African continent.

Petri Vuori, Finavia’s SVP of Sales & Route Development, expressed enthusiasm about the new routes: “We are delighted about Norwegian's new routes! Passengers will now have direct flights from Helsinki Airport to the African continent, further improving Finland's connectivity to the world. At Finavia, we are working hard with our partners to develop route connections. We believe that the new routes will delight passengers."

Discover North Africa’s Attractions

Marrakech: A Cultural Gem

Marrakech, known for its rich history and vibrant culture, is one of Morocco's top tourist destinations. Visitors can explore the city's bustling markets, historical landmarks, and unique architecture.

Agadir: Atlantic Beach Resort

Agadir offers stunning sandy beaches along the Atlantic coast, making it a perfect destination for beach lovers and those seeking a relaxing seaside vacation.

Hurghada: Red Sea Paradise

Hurghada, located on the Red Sea coast, is renowned for its beautiful beaches, crystal-clear waters, and excellent diving spots, attracting tourists from around the world.

Flight Schedules

Detailed Operations

The flights will operate as follows:

  • Agadir: Starting October 29, 2024, with weekly operations on Tuesdays.
  • Hurghada: Starting November 1, 2024, with weekly operations on Fridays.
  • Marrakech: Starting December 21, 2024, with twice-weekly operations on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Expansion in Lapland

Additional Routes to Rovaniemi

In addition to the North African routes, Norwegian will expand its route offerings in Lapland by launching flights from London and Munich to Rovaniemi Airport next winter. Detailed flight schedules and tickets are available on Norwegian’s website.

 

Latest Articles

London Stadium Announces New Partnership with London Stansted Airport
London Stadium Announces New Partnership with London Stansted Airport
British Airways Launches New Routes from London Stansted to Ibiza, Nice, and Florence
British Airways Launches New Routes from London Stansted to Ibiza, Nice, and Florence
Dublin Airport Prepares to Welcome 30,000 Europa League Fans
Dublin Airport Prepares to Welcome 30,000 Europa League Fans
Hyatt Centric to Debut in Puerto Rico with San Juan Isla Verde Hotel
Hyatt Centric to Debut in Puerto Rico with San Juan Isla Verde Hotel

Achieving excellence in connecting travel and business

TravelWires delivers immediate press release distribution services and travel industry news exposure to a global on-line audience network. Featuring special events and destinations, our website covers updates on the tourism sector news, consumer information, as well as releases about company performance and latest products on the market.

Submit Press Release
We take all kinds of payments

Company

Most Read Topics

Services

Contact Us

  • 155 Piata Victoriei
  • Bucharest, Romania
  • office@travelwires.com
  • Mon-Fri: 9:00-18:00 EET
  • Eastern European Time

Social


TRAVEL WIRES

DAILY TRAVEL NEWS AND PRESS RELEASES
©2024 TRAVEL WIRES