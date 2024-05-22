Norwegian to Launch New Flights from Helsinki to North Africa

Norwegian Expands Route Network from Helsinki to North AfricaI

ntroduction of New Routes

Norwegian Airlines has announced the launch of new scheduled flights from Helsinki Airport to three North African destinations: Marrakech, Agadir, and Hurghada. These new routes will begin operations in the upcoming winter season of 2024, offering travelers weekly flights to these popular destinations.

Enhanced Connectivity

Flights to Morocco and Egypt

The new routes will see Norwegian resuming flights to Marrakech and Agadir in Morocco, starting in October and December respectively. In addition, Norwegian will introduce a brand-new route to Hurghada, Egypt, beginning in early November. These flights mark significant steps in improving Finland's direct air connectivity to the African continent.

Petri Vuori, Finavia’s SVP of Sales & Route Development, expressed enthusiasm about the new routes: “We are delighted about Norwegian's new routes! Passengers will now have direct flights from Helsinki Airport to the African continent, further improving Finland's connectivity to the world. At Finavia, we are working hard with our partners to develop route connections. We believe that the new routes will delight passengers."

Discover North Africa’s Attractions

Marrakech: A Cultural Gem

Marrakech, known for its rich history and vibrant culture, is one of Morocco's top tourist destinations. Visitors can explore the city's bustling markets, historical landmarks, and unique architecture.

Agadir: Atlantic Beach Resort

Agadir offers stunning sandy beaches along the Atlantic coast, making it a perfect destination for beach lovers and those seeking a relaxing seaside vacation.

Hurghada: Red Sea Paradise

Hurghada, located on the Red Sea coast, is renowned for its beautiful beaches, crystal-clear waters, and excellent diving spots, attracting tourists from around the world.

Flight Schedules

Detailed Operations

The flights will operate as follows:

Agadir : Starting October 29, 2024, with weekly operations on Tuesdays.

: Starting October 29, 2024, with weekly operations on Tuesdays. Hurghada : Starting November 1, 2024, with weekly operations on Fridays.

: Starting November 1, 2024, with weekly operations on Fridays. Marrakech: Starting December 21, 2024, with twice-weekly operations on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Expansion in Lapland

Additional Routes to Rovaniemi

In addition to the North African routes, Norwegian will expand its route offerings in Lapland by launching flights from London and Munich to Rovaniemi Airport next winter. Detailed flight schedules and tickets are available on Norwegian’s website.