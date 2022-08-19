Norwegian cancels more cruises

The announcement was made by Norwegian Cruise Line’s representatives, as the company’s 142,500-ton second Prima-Class vessel is currently being built in Italy. Originally, the cruise ship’s inauguration and maiden journey were scheduled for June.

“Given the global supply chain constraints impacting industries worldwide, including the maritime industry, we must cancel Norwegian Viva’s sailings from July 3, 2023 through and including August 17, 2023,” Norwegian’s official statement quotes.

The journeys that have been cancelled were scheduled to cover itineraries across Northern Europe and the Mediterranean. The affected passengers will be compensated via two options: they will either have the possibility of sailing on a similar itinerary aboard of another ship, the Norwegian Getaway, at a 20 per cent smaller price while keeping all of their already selected preferences, or they can cancel the trip and reschedule at a later available date at their convenience. Offers are available for sailings from August 23, 2023 to December 3, 2024.

The cruise line will also issue full refunds for every passenger that will choose this option. As a plus, all affected passengers will be granted a 10 per cent discount for their next journey with the cruising company.

Norwegian Cruise Line has so far cancelled two cruises that were supposed to be hosted by Norwegian Viva due to delays related to the ship’s construction.

Source: cruiseindustrynews.com