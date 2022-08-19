We use cookies to ensure that we provide the best user experience on our website. By using TravelWires.com, you agree to our use of cookies.

{{articlefound.title}}

{{articlefound.title}}
TravelWires Logo

Norwegian cancels more cruises

News

news cruise ship Norwegian Viva Norwegian Cruise Line cruise cancellations

By Jake Adams | 2022-08-19 10:39:13

Six additional cruises scheduled aboard of Norwegian Viva were recently cancelled, while the ship’s maiden journey was delayed again for August.

The announcement was made by Norwegian Cruise Line’s representatives, as the company’s 142,500-ton second Prima-Class vessel is currently being built in Italy. Originally, the cruise ship’s inauguration and maiden journey were scheduled for June.

“Given the global supply chain constraints impacting industries worldwide, including the maritime industry, we must cancel Norwegian Viva’s sailings from July 3, 2023 through and including August 17, 2023,” Norwegian’s official statement quotes.

The journeys that have been cancelled were scheduled to cover itineraries across Northern Europe and the Mediterranean. The affected passengers will be compensated via two options: they will either have the possibility of sailing on a similar itinerary aboard of another ship, the Norwegian Getaway, at a 20 per cent smaller price while keeping all of their already selected preferences, or they can cancel the trip and reschedule at a later available date at their convenience. Offers are available for sailings from August 23, 2023 to December 3, 2024.

The cruise line will also issue full refunds for every passenger that will choose this option. As a plus, all affected passengers will be granted a 10 per cent discount for their next journey with the cruising company.

Norwegian Cruise Line has so far cancelled two cruises that were supposed to be hosted by Norwegian Viva due to delays related to the ship’s construction.

 

Source: cruiseindustrynews.com

Latest Articles

The Grove’s Sequoia Spa underwent £1.6m refurbishments
The Grove’s Sequoia Spa underwent £1.6m refurbishments
All Emirates flights to Nigeria will be suspended
All Emirates flights to Nigeria will be suspended
First Radisson Collection hotel has opened in Istanbul
First Radisson Collection hotel has opened in Istanbul
Unique kite-flying festival to be hosted by Manchester
Unique kite-flying festival to be hosted by Manchester

Achieving excellence in connecting travel and business

TravelWires delivers immediate press release distribution services and travel industry news exposure to a global on-line audience network. Featuring special events and destinations, our website covers updates on the tourism sector news, consumer information, as well as releases about company performance and latest products on the market.

Submit Press Release
We take all kinds of payments

Company

Most Read Topics

Services

Contact Us

  • 155 Piata Victoriei
  • Bucharest, Romania
  • office@travelwires.com
  • Mon-Fri: 9:00-18:00 EET
  • Eastern European Time

Social


TRAVEL WIRES

DAILY TRAVEL NEWS AND PRESS RELEASES
©2022 TRAVEL WIRES