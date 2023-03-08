Northern Pacific’s First Flight to Take Place in June

With its 757 fleet, the airline will offer a weekend service between Ontario and Las Vegas.

Northern Pacific announces its first route

Officially, the startup airline will begin operations in June with a weekly roundtrip between Ontario International Airport and Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport (LAS). The ONT-LAS leg is scheduled for Friday afternoon, with the return leg taking place on Sunday afternoons.

ONT-LAS – Departs Fridays at 14.00.

LAS-ONT: Departs Sundays at 14.00.

The airline hopes to attract weekend getaways to Las Vegas, as well as those looking for an affordable and quick mode of transportation. Flying will take only one hour while driving from Los Angeles to Las Vegas takes over four hours.

Rob McKinney is Northern Pacific Airways' CEO.

"This announcement today represents the achievement of a major milestone for Northern Pacific Airways. The airline now has a live flight schedule, purchasable tickets, and refurbished aircraft ready to go, and I can't wait for passengers to meet our team onboard and fly with us."

Southwest Airlines will be the competition for the low-cost carrier. They operate several daily services between ONT-LAS and Frontier Airlines.

Sale on Fares

Tickets for Northern Pacific’s first revenue flight are available at selected online travel agencies. The airline also announced that it will soon offer direct bookings via its website.

Pricing is not available but fares start at $69 for one-way. The flights will be operated on a limited basis by Northern Pacific's fleet refurbished Boeing 757 200 aircraft equipped with premium economy and economy seats. Simple Flying was able to see the interiors of the Boeing 757 aircraft last summer. Economy cabins have a 3-3-2 layout while premium economy cabins offer a spacious 2-2 configuration.

For the moment, short-haul

In the past twelve months, Northern Pacific's launch plans were all over the place. At first, the airline had Tokyo, Osaka, and Seoul in mind for its first routes. However, airspace problems due to Russia-Ukraine conflict forced the airline to shift its focus to Mexico. The airline considered setting up a base in Saipan but it is not currently on the agenda.

McKinney also spoke out about the ONT-LAS route's attraction.

"I know that our weekend getaway flights will be an incredibly convenient and cost-effective way for people to enjoy themselves in the entertainment capital of the world, Las Vegas. I'm especially thankful to our team around the world and especially to those in Anchorage, Alaska for their dedication and hard work."

One Mile At A Time noted that flying 400 miles per week on a 757 with 48-hour crew layovers is not a viable option. The airline may be keen to start operations anywhere it can after setbacks in its original plans. This route is convenient. Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport will eventually be the airline's home base. It will operate connecting flights between Asia and the USA, much like Iceland does as a hub for transatlantic flights.



