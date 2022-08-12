Norse Atlantic has launched new route

The latest launch follows recent segment inaugurations from Oslo to New York, Fort Lauderdale and Orlando.

The Oslo-Los Angeles route will be operated three times a week and will be served by a Boeing 787 Dreamliner. The flight is scheduled to depart from Los Angeles at 13:45 and arrive at Oslo at 09:00. Ticket prices start from $138.

Bjorn Tore Larsen, CEO of Norse Atlantic Airways, commented:

“Norse is delivering on our promise to offer affordable value and a quality travelling experience to all. “[This] marks a proud moment for us all at Norse as we now look to ramp up our network for the benefit of customers, businesses, and local economies.”

Justin Erbacci, CEO at Los Angeles World Airports, added:

“[The new route] is another opportunity for guests to connect to Europe and beyond. “By offering these flights from the West Gates at Tom Bradley International Terminal, passengers will get to experience one of the newest airport terminals in the country, with leading-edge innovation and amenities.”

The company also aims to inaugurate daily flights from New York to London and Berlin, as well as a new route from Los Angeles to Berlin later this month.

