We use cookies to ensure that we provide the best user experience on our website. By using TravelWires.com, you agree to our use of cookies.

{{articlefound.title}}

{{articlefound.title}}
TravelWires Logo

Norse Atlantic has launched new route

News

flights oslo Los Angeles Norse Atlantic Airways new route air travel news

By Alma Simon | 2022-08-12 14:44:24

Norse Atlantic Airways started operating Oslo-Los Angeles flights this week, accounting for the low-cost carrier’s fourth route launch in the last two months.

The latest launch follows recent segment inaugurations from Oslo to New York, Fort Lauderdale and Orlando.

The Oslo-Los Angeles route will be operated three times a week and will be served by a Boeing 787 Dreamliner. The flight is scheduled to depart from Los Angeles at 13:45 and arrive at Oslo at 09:00. Ticket prices start from $138.

Bjorn Tore Larsen, CEO of Norse Atlantic Airways, commented:

“Norse is delivering on our promise to offer affordable value and a quality travelling experience to all.

“[This] marks a proud moment for us all at Norse as we now look to ramp up our network for the benefit of customers, businesses, and local economies.”

Justin Erbacci, CEO at Los Angeles World Airports, added:

“[The new route] is another opportunity for guests to connect to Europe and beyond.

“By offering these flights from the West Gates at Tom Bradley International Terminal, passengers will get to experience one of the newest airport terminals in the country, with leading-edge innovation and amenities.”

The company also aims to inaugurate daily flights from New York to London and Berlin, as well as a new route from Los Angeles to Berlin later this month.

 

Source: businesstravelnewseurope.com

Latest Articles

Jamaica partners the Cayman Islands in new tourism collaboration plan
Jamaica partners the Cayman Islands in new tourism collaboration plan
Four Seasons to start private retreats renovations
Four Seasons to start private retreats renovations
PLAY offers free tickets to Iceland
PLAY offers free tickets to Iceland
Magma Resort Santorini to be opened by Hyatt
Magma Resort Santorini to be opened by Hyatt

Achieving excellence in connecting travel and business

TravelWires delivers immediate press release distribution services and travel industry news exposure to a global on-line audience network. Featuring special events and destinations, our website covers updates on the tourism sector news, consumer information, as well as releases about company performance and latest products on the market.

Submit Press Release
We take all kinds of payments

Company

Most Read Topics

Services

Contact Us

  • 155 Piata Victoriei
  • Bucharest, Romania
  • office@travelwires.com
  • Mon-Fri: 9:00-18:00 EET
  • Eastern European Time

Social


TRAVEL WIRES

DAILY TRAVEL NEWS AND PRESS RELEASES
©2022 TRAVEL WIRES