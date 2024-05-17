NH Collection Opens in Helsinki, Reviving Historic Hospitality

NH Collection Expands to HelsinkiA Blend of History and Modern Luxury

The NH Collection brand has proudly announced the opening of its first hotel in Finland, the NH Collection Helsinki Grand Hansa. Located in a historic property in the heart of Helsinki, the new hotel offers a unique blend of rich heritage and modern hospitality.

Historic Significance

The property combines two historically significant buildings: the New Student House and Hotel Seurahuone. These buildings are among Helsinki's best-preserved heritage sites, serving as the heart of Finnish culture and social life since the early 20th century.

Prime Location

Central and accessible, the hotel is a short walk from Helsinki’s most popular restaurants, shopping areas, cultural experiences, and museums. NH Collection Helsinki Grand Hansa epitomizes the brand's signature traits: a central location, fascinating history, timeless charm, culinary delights with a local twist, and impeccable customer service.

Grand Opening

The latest addition to the NH Collection portfolio, NH Collection Helsinki Grand Hansa, officially opened its doors on May 16, 2024. This marks the debut of the NH Collection brand in Finland and its second venture in the Nordics, following NH Collection Copenhagen in Denmark, launched in 2021.

A Perfect Setting for Unforgettable ExperiencesCombining Heritage Buildings

NH Collection Helsinki Grand Hansa combines two historically significant heritage buildings: the Art Nouveau-style New Student House built in 1910 and Seurahuone, Helsinki's oldest continuously operated hotel. Seurahuone, originally established on the market square in 1833, moved to its current location in 1913. Designed with inspiration from Europe's finest hotels, it has set the standard for accommodation, culture, and Helsinki’s social life for decades. After a careful renovation and restoration that respects its history, the building continues its legendary legacy of hospitality as the first NH Collection hotel in Finland.

Modern Luxury in a Historic Setting

Nestled within the storied walls are 224 guest rooms and suites, including an opulent 160-square-metre presidential suite. These accommodations offer guests comfort, convenience, and modern luxury. Located less than a three-minute walk from The Central Railway Station, which offers trains to and from Helsinki Airport, and situated on one of the city’s busiest shopping streets, NH Collection Helsinki Grand Hansa is just a short walk from cultural attractions like art museums Amos Rex, Ateneum, and Kiasma, as well as Helsinki's finest restaurants.

Embracing the Modern Traveller

While preserving the rich heritage of its surroundings, the NH Collection Helsinki Grand Hansa embraces the modern traveller’s penchant for sophistication and indulgence. The hotel's impeccable service and elegant design ensure that guests experience the best of both worlds: a deep connection to Helsinki’s history and the comfort of contemporary luxury.