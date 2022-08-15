We use cookies to ensure that we provide the best user experience on our website. By using TravelWires.com, you agree to our use of cookies.

{{articlefound.title}}

{{articlefound.title}}
TravelWires Logo

Next year’s Global Conference on Wine Tourism hosted by La Rioja

News

spain news Global Conference on Wine Tourism 2023 La Rioja wine industry

By Jake Adams | 2022-08-15 06:28:19

The announcement was made during an event hosted by the Vivanco Museum of Wine Culture, attended by Concha Andreu, President of the Government of La Rioja; Reyes Maroto, Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, and the Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization, Zurab Pololikashvili.

The Conference, gathering leading international wine tourism experts delivers a unique opportunity for the key players in the sector to exchange know-how and experiences.

“This is a sector that can lead a positive change, especially in many rural communities”, commented Zurab Pololikashvili, Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization, while thanking La Rioja and Spain for hosting the Conference in 2023 and at the same time boosting local economies and developing tourism with the occasion.

“The wine industry creates jobs and opportunities in the most depopulated areas, boosting economic growth”, Pololikashvili explained.

The President of La Rioja, Concha Andreu, added:

“La Rioja possesses a unique and diverse heritage, both material and intangible, related to wine as food and as a product, and, in turn, that heritage constitutes a leading tourism offering that can and should be further enhanced.”

Until then, this year’s edition the UNWTO Global Conference on Wine Tourism will be hosted by Alba, Italy, from 19 to 21 September and will mainly focus on the considerable impact drought, European low production levels and rising temperatures have had across the industry.

 

source: traveltomorrow.com

 

Latest Articles

Heathrow airport in London to extend departing passenger limits
Heathrow airport in London to extend departing passenger limits
Recently issued “blue-cover Vietnamese passports” not acknowledged by several EU countries
Recently issued “blue-cover Vietnamese passports” not acknowledged by several EU countries
Cuban tourism industry resumes recovery
Cuban tourism industry resumes recovery
Cruise industry in New Zealand is on the rise
Cruise industry in New Zealand is on the rise

Achieving excellence in connecting travel and business

TravelWires delivers immediate press release distribution services and travel industry news exposure to a global on-line audience network. Featuring special events and destinations, our website covers updates on the tourism sector news, consumer information, as well as releases about company performance and latest products on the market.

Submit Press Release
We take all kinds of payments

Company

Most Read Topics

Services

Contact Us

  • 155 Piata Victoriei
  • Bucharest, Romania
  • office@travelwires.com
  • Mon-Fri: 9:00-18:00 EET
  • Eastern European Time

Social


TRAVEL WIRES

DAILY TRAVEL NEWS AND PRESS RELEASES
©2022 TRAVEL WIRES