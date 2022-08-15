Next year’s Global Conference on Wine Tourism hosted by La Rioja

The Conference, gathering leading international wine tourism experts delivers a unique opportunity for the key players in the sector to exchange know-how and experiences.

“This is a sector that can lead a positive change, especially in many rural communities”, commented Zurab Pololikashvili, Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization, while thanking La Rioja and Spain for hosting the Conference in 2023 and at the same time boosting local economies and developing tourism with the occasion.

“The wine industry creates jobs and opportunities in the most depopulated areas, boosting economic growth”, Pololikashvili explained.

The President of La Rioja, Concha Andreu, added:

“La Rioja possesses a unique and diverse heritage, both material and intangible, related to wine as food and as a product, and, in turn, that heritage constitutes a leading tourism offering that can and should be further enhanced.”

Until then, this year’s edition the UNWTO Global Conference on Wine Tourism will be hosted by Alba, Italy, from 19 to 21 September and will mainly focus on the considerable impact drought, European low production levels and rising temperatures have had across the industry.

source: traveltomorrow.com