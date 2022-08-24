We use cookies to ensure that we provide the best user experience on our website. By using TravelWires.com, you agree to our use of cookies.

{{articlefound.title}}

{{articlefound.title}}
TravelWires Logo

New Radisson RED property launched in Poland

News

Poland hospitality Radisson Hotel Group Radisson RED Gdańsk Granary Island news

By Alma Simon | 2022-08-24 11:20:47

and rich cultural heritage.

Radisson RED Gdańsk features a unique loft-style design, is located near the Motława River and directly connected to the Main City. The hotel is home to 30 eclectic rooms and suites and a Whiskey in the Jar steakhouse. Guests can also access Radisson Hotel & Suites Gdańsk’s amenities, like the restaurant, bar and fitness centre.

Maciej Głownia, General Manager, Radisson RED Gdańsk, declared:

“This new property is a unique place, full of energy, design, and style. We look forward to welcoming guests and introducing them to Granary Island’s rich, interesting history and the vibrant atmosphere of Radisson RED’s fashionable urban life.”

Moreover, Radisson RED Gdańsk is fully compliant with the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol program developed in collaboration with SGS, designed to enhance both guests and team members safety and health protocols.

The new hotel in Poland is a Radisson Hotel Group property, joining the company’s other concepts like Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson and prizeotel.

Radisson RED Gdańsk is the brand’s fourth property in the metropolitan area of Pomerania and 22nd property across Poland.

 

Source: globenewswire.com

 

Latest Articles

Fly Greener - the new carbon-offset programme by Cathay Pacific
Fly Greener - the new carbon-offset programme by Cathay Pacific
New flights to Fort Lauderdale added by Norse Atlantic
New flights to Fort Lauderdale added by Norse Atlantic
Ethiopia to attract more tourists from China
Ethiopia to attract more tourists from China
Ryanair to organise two recruitment events in Maribor
Ryanair to organise two recruitment events in Maribor

Achieving excellence in connecting travel and business

TravelWires delivers immediate press release distribution services and travel industry news exposure to a global on-line audience network. Featuring special events and destinations, our website covers updates on the tourism sector news, consumer information, as well as releases about company performance and latest products on the market.

Submit Press Release
We take all kinds of payments

Company

Most Read Topics

Services

Contact Us

  • 155 Piata Victoriei
  • Bucharest, Romania
  • office@travelwires.com
  • Mon-Fri: 9:00-18:00 EET
  • Eastern European Time

Social


TRAVEL WIRES

DAILY TRAVEL NEWS AND PRESS RELEASES
©2022 TRAVEL WIRES