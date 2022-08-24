New Radisson RED property launched in Poland

and rich cultural heritage.

Radisson RED Gdańsk features a unique loft-style design, is located near the Motława River and directly connected to the Main City. The hotel is home to 30 eclectic rooms and suites and a Whiskey in the Jar steakhouse. Guests can also access Radisson Hotel & Suites Gdańsk’s amenities, like the restaurant, bar and fitness centre.

Maciej Głownia, General Manager, Radisson RED Gdańsk, declared:

“This new property is a unique place, full of energy, design, and style. We look forward to welcoming guests and introducing them to Granary Island’s rich, interesting history and the vibrant atmosphere of Radisson RED’s fashionable urban life.”

Moreover, Radisson RED Gdańsk is fully compliant with the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol program developed in collaboration with SGS, designed to enhance both guests and team members safety and health protocols.

The new hotel in Poland is a Radisson Hotel Group property, joining the company’s other concepts like Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson and prizeotel.

Radisson RED Gdańsk is the brand’s fourth property in the metropolitan area of Pomerania and 22nd property across Poland.

Source: globenewswire.com