New medical tourism virtual summit announced

In order to reach this demand, the Korea Tourism Organization and Global Healthcare Resources and the Medical Tourism Association have joined forces to create a medical travel event, unique for the U.S. market.

"We have helped connect thousands of patients during the pandemic with healthcare provider, as we emerge from the pandemic we expect demand to grow globally and for healthcare consumers to travel in greater numbers than before as regional and global markets stabilize," stated GHR and the Medical Tourism Association’s Chairman, Jonathan Edelheit.

Korea is considered a model for the rest of the world in regards of the way the business and governmental sectors collaborate to attain a shared medical goal. While cutting edge technology here draws an impressive number of patients each year, Korea slowly turns into Americans’ favourite medical tourism destination, with 80% cheaper services, top-tier healthcare, as well as exclusive wellness and spa options.

The 3-hour virtual event will take place on November 7, 2022, and is expected to include perspectives from key industry players across the Korean medical market. Participants will also discuss options on how to cope with the post-pandemic medical travel sector's demands as well as ways to improve patient services. The conference is as well expected to delve into the present medical travel market, presenting the industry's difficulties and limitations and proposing solutions and prospective chances for growth. Stakeholders and leaders of the medical tourism market will detail their related experiences with the common goal of enhancing the medical travel business. Expansion opportunities and strategies will be other important topics of the meeting.

The Korea Tourism Organization (KTO), located in South Korea and coordinated by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, was founded in 1962 and has a long tradition of promoting the country’s tourism sector to international visitors. Its mission targets presenting the Korean experience, spirit, and history as well as keeping travellers choosing this destination well informed.

The Medical Tourism Association is an international non-profit organization featuring exclusive healthcare providers, insurance companies, and affiliates promoting global quality healthcare exposure. Its three core values, transparency, communication and education, work on the behalf of both patients and business market. The MTA in partnership with local governments is known to be a reputable initiator of strategic projects related to the international medical tourism market.

Source: prnewswire.com