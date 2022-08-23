We use cookies to ensure that we provide the best user experience on our website. By using TravelWires.com, you agree to our use of cookies.

{{articlefound.title}}

{{articlefound.title}}
TravelWires Logo

New flights to Fort Lauderdale added by Norse Atlantic

News

flights Norse Atlantic Airways airline news new Fort Lauderdale route

By Jake Adams | 2022-08-23 08:18:00

Norse Atlantic Airways commenced operations from Berlin to New York JFK, Los Angeles and Fort Lauderdale.

Flights to Fort Lauderdale will be operated three times a week starting December 7, as the new route will be served by a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

Norse Atlantic Airways CEO, Bjorn Tore Larsen, commented with the occasion of the launch:

“With the addition of our Fort Lauderdale route commencing in December we will be the largest long-haul carrier operating out of Berlin. Our affordable fares will boost transatlantic travel between Europe and the US benefiting local economies on both sides of the Atlantic.”

BER Airport chief operating officer, Thomas Hoff Andersson, replied:

“The flights from BER to New York, Los Angeles and Fort Lauderdale will contribute to a strong transatlantic partnership and cultural exchange between Germany and the US while providing a boost to the economic prosperity of both countries.”

Passengers can currently purchase tickets starting from €228 per segment.

As a plus, Norse Atlantic aims to partner with other carriers such as easyJet, Norwegian and Spirit Airlines, in order to boost transatlantic connectivity via airports in Oslo, London, Berlin and the US.

 

Source: businesstraveleurope.com

Latest Articles

Ethiopia to attract more tourists from China
Ethiopia to attract more tourists from China
Ryanair to organise two recruitment events in Maribor
Ryanair to organise two recruitment events in Maribor
Boeing representatives expected to visit Canada
Boeing representatives expected to visit Canada
Tanzania reports considerable foreign tourists arrival increase
Tanzania reports considerable foreign tourists arrival increase

Achieving excellence in connecting travel and business

TravelWires delivers immediate press release distribution services and travel industry news exposure to a global on-line audience network. Featuring special events and destinations, our website covers updates on the tourism sector news, consumer information, as well as releases about company performance and latest products on the market.

Submit Press Release
We take all kinds of payments

Company

Most Read Topics

Services

Contact Us

  • 155 Piata Victoriei
  • Bucharest, Romania
  • office@travelwires.com
  • Mon-Fri: 9:00-18:00 EET
  • Eastern European Time

Social


TRAVEL WIRES

DAILY TRAVEL NEWS AND PRESS RELEASES
©2022 TRAVEL WIRES