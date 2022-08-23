New flights to Fort Lauderdale added by Norse Atlantic

Flights to Fort Lauderdale will be operated three times a week starting December 7, as the new route will be served by a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

Norse Atlantic Airways CEO, Bjorn Tore Larsen, commented with the occasion of the launch:

“With the addition of our Fort Lauderdale route commencing in December we will be the largest long-haul carrier operating out of Berlin. Our affordable fares will boost transatlantic travel between Europe and the US benefiting local economies on both sides of the Atlantic.”

BER Airport chief operating officer, Thomas Hoff Andersson, replied:

“The flights from BER to New York, Los Angeles and Fort Lauderdale will contribute to a strong transatlantic partnership and cultural exchange between Germany and the US while providing a boost to the economic prosperity of both countries.”

Passengers can currently purchase tickets starting from €228 per segment.

As a plus, Norse Atlantic aims to partner with other carriers such as easyJet, Norwegian and Spirit Airlines, in order to boost transatlantic connectivity via airports in Oslo, London, Berlin and the US.

Source: businesstraveleurope.com