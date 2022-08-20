We use cookies to ensure that we provide the best user experience on our website. By using TravelWires.com, you agree to our use of cookies.

New aviation safety campaign launched in Australia

News

Australia campaign education news aviation safety Your Safety Is In Your Hands

By Alma Simon | 2022-08-20 08:39:47

The national safety educational campaign organised in collaboration with major aviation groups aims at pilots to continuously enhance skill and know-how levels.

The new “Your Safety Is In Your Hands” campaign is the result of a partnership between the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA), the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB), Airservices Australia, Bureau of Meteorology (BOM), and other several key organisations in the industry.

“Each quarter we will focus on a new safety topic with information and online resources available through the new CASA pilot safety hub. [...]

“Airservices Australia and the BOM have also contributed to our campaign by providing information and resources on operating at controlled airports and navigating weather and forecasting.

“We’ve been working on a range of resources for local flying schools and industry associations to encourage their students and members to get involved”, declared CASA CEO Pip Spence.

“Your Safety Is In Your Hands” national campaign aims at motivating pilots to permanently remain informed on safety developments, new protocols, and continuously upgrade their flying skills.

The program was developed with the help of useful insight and data from both pilots and ATSB reports.

 

source: ainonline.com

