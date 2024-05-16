Minor Hotels Appoints Puneet Dhawan as Head of Asia

Minor Hotels Appoints Puneet Dhawan as Head of AsiaLeadership Appointment

Global hotel owner and operator Minor Hotels has announced the appointment of Puneet Dhawan as Head of Asia. Effective from July, Dhawan will oversee the performance of all Minor Hotels properties in Asia, working closely with the senior leadership team and reporting directly to Minor Hotels CEO Dillip Rajakarier.

Extensive Hospitality Experience

Dhawan brings a robust 30-year career in the hospitality industry, with extensive experience across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. His most recent position was as Senior Vice President of Operations – India & South Asia at Accor, where he led business development, owner management, hotel operations, and commercial teams, significantly driving Accor’s growth in the region. Notably, he played a key role in opening the first Raffles hotel in India.

Dillip Rajakarier, CEO of Minor Hotels, commented: “We are excited to welcome Puneet to the Minor Hotels family. His operational experience and empowering leadership will be invaluable as we work to achieve our growth ambitions in Asia and India in the coming years.”

Dhawan's Career Journey

Dhawan’s extensive tenure at Accor also included roles as Vice President of Operations for the Middle East and several General Manager positions. His hospitality career began with the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, where he worked at properties in the Philippines and Hong Kong. Dhawan holds a Bachelor of Science in Hospitality Management from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Based in Bangkok

When Dhawan joins Minor Hotels in July, he will be based in the group’s Bangkok Corporate Office. His appointment is a strategic move as Minor Hotels targets significant growth in Asia and India.

Growth Ambitions in Asia and IndiaExpansion Plans

In January, Minor Hotels announced its goal to add over 200 new openings to its global portfolio by the end of 2026, with approximately half of these in Asia. More recently, the group revealed plans to open 50 new properties in India over the next ten years, including the launch of its luxury Anantara brand later this year in Jaipur.

Strategic Focus

Dhawan’s appointment aligns with Minor Hotels' strategic focus on expanding its footprint in the rapidly growing Asian market. His extensive experience and leadership skills are expected to drive the group’s ambitious growth plans and enhance its operational excellence in the region.