Minor Hotels and dnata Travel Group Strengthen Partnership to Boost Global Expansion

Minor Hotels and dnata Travel Group Forge Enhanced Partnership for Global Growth

Minor Hotels, a rapidly expanding international hotel group, and dnata Travel Group, a prominent player in the global travel industry, have announced an expanded partnership. This collaboration is set to revolutionize the booking experience and elevate the travel experience globally, reflecting both entities' robust growth strategies.

Strategic Expansion and Enhanced Travel Experiences

Under the enhanced agreement, travellers booking through the dnata network will now enjoy preferred rates at over 540 Minor Hotels properties worldwide. This initiative is part of a broader effort to drive growth and expand the global footprint of both companies, with Minor Hotels planning to add more than 200 hotels to its portfolio by the end of 2026.

Dynamic Distribution and Exclusive Packages

The partnership will support the launch of new hotels and resorts and involve dual-branded business opportunities. It covers various areas including dynamic distribution for both leisure and corporate travellers, wholesale distribution for the travel trade, and destination management company (DMC) integration to improve in-resort experiences. Additionally, both parties will align on sustainability programs and initiatives to enhance their environmental impact.

Ian Di Tullio, Chief Commercial Officer at Minor Hotels, highlighted the strategic benefits: "Through dnata, we have access to high-value channels and traveller segments, which supports our expansion and entry into new markets. Our varied hotel offerings cater to a diverse range of travellers, from luxury resort patrons at Anantara Hotels & Resorts to guests at our boutique Elewana Collection lodges."

Corporate and Trade Travel Enhancements

A specific focus of the partnership is to increase flexibility and savings for corporate travel. Dnata's corporate travel business and its clients will gain access to direct rates across all Minor Hotel brands, offering enhanced benefits for business travellers.

Additionally, the collaboration extends to dnata Travel Group brand, Yalago, a leading leisure accommodation wholesale specialist. Together, they aim to develop a sustainable wholesale strategy that will offer significant savings across Minor Hotels’ global network, benefiting trade partners and travellers alike.

Dnata Travel Group's Broader Impact

John Bevan, CEO of dnata Travel Group, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership's potential: "Our enhanced partnership with Minor Hotels marks an exciting chapter for our global travel brand network. Working together on a long-term strategy to foster business cooperation and diversified business development is enabling us to bring more exclusive benefits to our partners and customers with tailor-made strategies per channel and market."

The dnata Travel Group operates under dnata, a leading global air and travel services provider, encompassing more than 15 international travel brands with extensive coverage worldwide.

Looking Forward

As both Minor Hotels and dnata Travel Group continue to expand their presence globally, this partnership stands as a testament to their commitment to enhancing travel experiences and offering greater value to customers around the world.