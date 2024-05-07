We use cookies to ensure that we provide the best user experience on our website. By using TravelWires.com, you agree to our use of cookies.

Lufthansa Hosts 71st Virtual Annual General Meeting, Announces Dividend

News

By Dell Galen | 2024-05-07 14:00:53

Deutsche Lufthansa AG conducts its 71st Annual General Meeting virtually, with 40,000 shareholders registered. The agenda includes a proposed dividend of EUR 0.30 per share, marking the first payout since the pandemic.

Lufthansa Conducts 71st Annual General Meeting Virtually; Proposes Dividend Reinstatement

Deutsche Lufthansa AG welcomed up to 40,000 shareholders to its 71st Annual General Meeting held virtually today at 10:00 a.m. The meeting marks a significant return to dividend payments with a proposed distribution of EUR 0.30 per share, the first since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Engaging Shareholders Virtually

Reflecting modern requirements and ongoing safety protocols, Lufthansa opted for a virtual format to engage its shareholders. Participants had the opportunity to contribute through live video, allowing them to pose questions directly related to the agenda items.

Dividend Proposal and Financial Participation

One of the primary agenda items was the appropriation of balance sheet profits with a dividend proposal of EUR 0.30 per share. This proposal translates to a payout ratio of 21% of the Group’s net profits, offering a dividend yield of over four percent based on the current share price of Lufthansa. This move signifies Lufthansa's recovery and its intention to let shareholders participate in its financial success, resuming dividends post-pandemic.

Additional Agenda Highlights

The agenda for the meeting also included critical corporate governance aspects such as the election of Supervisory Board members and strategic financial measures like the cancellation and creation of new Authorized Capital A. These items are geared towards enhancing Lufthansa’s flexibility in capital management and governance, ensuring the company's robust positioning for future challenges and opportunities.

Implications for the Future

This year's Annual General Meeting is particularly noteworthy as it not only reflects Lufthansa's resilience in navigating through the pandemic but also its strategic outlook towards sustainable financial health and shareholder value enhancement.

As Lufthansa continues to navigate the complexities of the global aviation market, this Annual General Meeting serves as a pivotal platform for aligning shareholder interests with the long-term strategic goals of the company.

