Lufthansa back in profit despite aviation crisis in the EU

The increase is explained by 164% higher quarter revenues summing up €8.462 billion, as well as by booming customer demand and higher fares when compared to the same period last year. Lufthansa’s CEO, Carsten Spohr, declared:

"Hardly anyone would have thought this development was possible at the start of the year, when the Omicron variant was spreading rapidly. But it clearly shows that after more than two years of the pandemic, people want to travel again."

At the same time, current figures show that the number of passengers served during Q2 of 2022 reached almost 29.200 million people, accounting for 74% of the same period in 2019 or a 318% since the second quarter of last year.

"Demand for flights picked up significantly in the second quarter, despite the war in Ukraine and ongoing travel restrictions in Asia", the company’s representatives explained.

As far as traffic is concerned, the carrier operated 370,430 flights in the first half of 2022, with most of the operations served between April and June (234,891).

The giant air travel group is expected to continue the rest of the year while following the same significantly increasing trend, especially from now on, since most of the concerns related to the Omicron variant are over.

