JW Marriott and Flamingo Estate Partner to Enhance Sensory Experience for Guests

JW Marriott and Flamingo Estate Partner to Enhance Sensory ExperienceInnovative Collaboration Focused on Well-Being

JW Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio, has announced a global partnership with Flamingo Estate, a California-based lifestyle company. This collaboration aims to elevate guest experiences through a holistic approach to well-being, focusing on the senses of scent, sound, and taste.

Bruce Rohr, Vice President and Global Brand Leader, JW Marriott, commented: “Together, JW Marriott and Flamingo Estate are reimagining luxury hospitality by cultivating a fusion of elegance and sensorial experiences that deeply resonate with travelers seeking to elevate their path of well-being.”

Serenity Through Scent

Inspired by the JW Garden, Flamingo Estate has crafted an exclusive scent called Expansion. This herbaceous and uplifting aroma features notes of lush greenery, damp earth, and rich flowers, complemented by white lotus flower and rosemary. The scent is energized by Holy Basil, known for its adaptogenic qualities promoting balance and well-being. The Expansion scent will also be available as a hand-poured candle in Los Angeles, priced at $65.

Harmonizing Wellness with Sound

The partnership includes four exclusive playlists, each designed to correspond with different times of the day:

Aurora (Morning): Meditative jazz and minimal instrumentals.

Meditative jazz and minimal instrumentals. Sun (Daytime): Uplifting music with mid-tempo beats.

Uplifting music with mid-tempo beats. Twilight (Evening): Soft and soulful tunes.

Soft and soulful tunes. Moon (Nighttime): Melodic compositions to wind down.

These playlists aim to foster a connection with nature and encourage mindfulness, enhancing the ambiance at JW Marriott locations worldwide.

Sweetening the JW Journey

The collaboration also features a signature honey blend, combining California wildflower honey with Holy Basil and Bergamot. This co-branded honey will be available to guests at select JW Marriott properties and incorporated into cocktails and savory dishes by the hotel’s chefs. The 8.5oz honey is priced at $35.

Richard Christiansen, Founder of Flamingo Estate, added: “We both believe in real hospitality, and it's at the heart of what we do. The rare art of making someone feel loved and cared for. This is communicated through all these senses, but especially taste, touch, and smell, which is why we are excited to collaborate with JW Marriott.”

Shop the SensesExclusive Pop-Up Locations

JW Marriott Essex House New York will host The Suite Shop, a bespoke pop-up offering guests the chance to purchase the sensory collection and experience the products firsthand until June 14. The collection will also be available at other initial pilot locations, including JW Marriott Dallas Arts District, JW Marriott Hotel Mexico City Polanco, JW Marriott Hotel Madrid, and JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa.

Global Rollout and Availability

The sensory collection will be available for purchase through CuratedbyJW.com, allowing guests in the United States and Canada to bring home a piece of the JW Marriott experience. The global rollout will enable travelers worldwide to join this journey of the senses, emphasizing the partnership’s commitment to holistic well-being.

JW Marriott and Flamingo Estate's partnership represents a significant step in enhancing the luxury hospitality experience, focusing on sensorial journeys that promote mindfulness and well-being.