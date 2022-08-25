Japan to end Covid-19 requirements for vaccinated tourists

According to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, border control measures will be gradually eased, in order “to enable smooth entry into Japan in a manner similar to other G-7 countries.” Non-official sources report that authorities here are considering raising the number of daily entrants to more than 20,000, as well as allowing tourists to visit the country on their own, without being supervised by tour guides. More details on these steps are yet to be officially released. Minister Kishida also added that starting September 7, the testing requirement for travellers with three vaccine shots will be lifted.

For now, foreign students, selected business travellers as well as residents and their relatives are permitted to enter the borders, if tested for Covid-19 virus 72 hours before arrival by using a PCR type test, register the result and get the corresponding QR code.

As according to the Japan National Tourism Organization, only 252 tourists have entered the country in June and 7.900 in July, the nation is considerably struggling to reach pre-pandemic arrival levels, accounting for the record number of 32 million foreign tourists back in 2019.

Business leaders and tourism industry representatives have been repeatedly urging Japanese authorities to drop all regulations and reopen borders in order to revive both tourism and economy, with no success so far. Moreover, tourist spendings have decreased from $38 billion in 2019 to less than $1 billion in 2021, Nikkei Asia reports.

However, a long-expected full border reopening of the country is yet to be announced by the officials.

