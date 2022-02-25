Japan’s borders still closed to foreign tourists

However, due to the coronavirus considerably affecting the country’s travel industry, officials have decided to slowly lift travel restrictions: first, Japan will reopen borders for foreign arrivals except tourists starting the 1st of March. The exact date when international tourists will again be able to visit Japan yet remains to be announced.

Most touristic hot spots in Japan were closed during emergency states, with some of them indefinitely, including events and festivals. Nevertheless, some of them are now opening again.

For residents or travel enthusiasts aiming to visit Japan as soon as the authorities will resume border access for international visits, here’s a list of the country's main attractions which are now reopened, organized by area of destination:

Tokyo: Tokyo Tower, Tokyo Disneyland, Tokyo DisneySea, Guided tours of the Imperial Palace, Imperial East Gardens, Shinjuku Gyoen, Showa Memorial Park, Ghibli Museum, Institute for Nature Study, Sumida Hokusai Museum, Tokyo National Museum, Tokyo Skytree, Sumida Aquarium.

Yokohama: Ramen Museum, Sankeien Garden, Zoorasia, Cupnoodles Museum, Hakkeijima Sea Paradise.

Kamakura: Great Buddha, Hasedera Temple, Engakuji Temple, Kenchoji Temple.

Hakone: Sightseeing cruises on Lake Ashinoko, Hakone Checkpoint, Hakone Open Air Museum, Gotemba Premium Outlets, Pola Museum, Hakone Glass no Mori, Okada Museum of Art, Narukawa Art Museum, Hakone Ropeway, Komagatake Ropeway.

Mount Fuji: Kawaguchiko Music Forest, World Heritage Center, Fuji Q Highland, Maglev Exhibition Center, Former Togawa Residence, Fujisan Museum.

Nikko: Toshogu Shrine, Taiyuin, Rinnoji Temple, Tamozawa Villa.

Kyoto: Sanjusangendo, Ryoanji Temple, Katsura Villa, Kyoto Imperial Palace, Nijo Castle, Toji Temple, Ninnaji Temple, Tofukuji Temple, Toei Eigamura, Sento Palace, Shugakuin Villa, Kyoto Tower, Kyoto National Museum, Sagano Railway, Kyoto Aquarium, Kyoto Railway Museum.

Osaka: Osaka Castle, Umeda Sky Building, Osaka Aquarium, Shitennoji Temple, Osaka Museum of History, Universal Studios Japan, Abeno Harukas, Grand Front Osaka.

Nara: Todaiji Temple, Kofukuji Temple, Horyuji Temple, Toshodaiji Temple, Nara National Museum, Buildings at Heijo Palace, Isuien Garden

Himeji: Himeji Castle, Kokoen Garden, Shoshazan Ropeway.

Sapporo: Sapporo Beer Museum, Clock Tower, Historic Village of Hokkaido, Shiroi Koibito Park, Okurayama Ski Jump and the Sapporo Olympic Museum, Mount Moiwa, Sapporo Factory.

Nagoya: Nagoya Castle, Tokugawa Art Museum, Port of Nagoya Aquarium, Noritake Garden, Midland Square, Science Museum, Railway Museum, Legoland.

Kanazawa: Kenrokuen, Seisonkaku Villa, Buildings at Kanazawa Castle, Ninjadera, The 21st Century Museum, D.T. Suzuki Museum.

Takayama: Hida Folk Village, Takayama Jinya.

Naoshima area: Chichu Museum, Benesse House Museum, Art House Project, I Love Yu, Lee Ufan Museum, Ando Museum, Art installations on Teshima Island.

Fukuoka: Canal City, Uminonakamichi Park, Kyushu National Museum.

Nagasaki: Nagasaki Museum of History, Nagasaki Prefectural Art Museum.

Okinawa Island: Shikinaen Garden, Peace Memorial Museum, Nakagusuku Castle, Churaumi Aquarium, Nakijin Castle, The Ocean Expo Park, Nago Pineapple Park, Ryukyu Mura, Sefa Utaki, Okinawa Prefectural Museum, Tamaudun, Orion Happy Park.

source: japan-guide.com