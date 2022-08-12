We use cookies to ensure that we provide the best user experience on our website. By using TravelWires.com, you agree to our use of cookies.

{{articlefound.title}}

{{articlefound.title}}
TravelWires Logo

Jamaica partners the Cayman Islands in new tourism collaboration plan

News

Jamaica news Cayman Islands tourism collaboration multi-destination Minister Bartlett

By Dell Galen | 2022-08-12 14:41:32

The two nations have started discussions to enhance cooperation on tourism sectors.

The announcement was made by Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, after a meeting with officials from the Cayman Islands including Christopher Saunders, Deputy Premier and Minister of Finance & Economic Development and Minister of Border Control & Labour and Kenneth Bryan, Minister of Tourism & Transport. The main goal of the collaboration agreement will be set on multi-destination tourism. More talks between the authorities will take place during the next month.

“The meeting in Cayman with the International Air Transport Association (IATA), in September, could be the steppingstone for coalescing our position on elements of multi-destination tourism, […] airlift and airline collaboration.

“[We are] ready to work with Cayman to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Cayman Islands in relation to multi-destination tourism. […] Jamaica has already signed four similar agreements with Cuba, Dominican Republic, Mexico, and Panama”, commented Minister Bartlett.

Moreover, Ministry of Tourism will “include the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos, and Belize” into future plans related to tourism development.

Bartlett also urged key tourism industry players to tailor special and attractive tourism packages promoting local sector and products. Talks on the subject will also be initiated during the 40th edition of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) conference. CHTA will be held in San Juan, Puerto Rico from October 3 to 5 and will feature Caribbean Travel Marketplace trade event.

 

source: breakingtravelnews.com

Latest Articles

Norse Atlantic has launched new route
Norse Atlantic has launched new route
Four Seasons to start private retreats renovations
Four Seasons to start private retreats renovations
PLAY offers free tickets to Iceland
PLAY offers free tickets to Iceland
Magma Resort Santorini to be opened by Hyatt
Magma Resort Santorini to be opened by Hyatt

Achieving excellence in connecting travel and business

TravelWires delivers immediate press release distribution services and travel industry news exposure to a global on-line audience network. Featuring special events and destinations, our website covers updates on the tourism sector news, consumer information, as well as releases about company performance and latest products on the market.

Submit Press Release
We take all kinds of payments

Company

Most Read Topics

Services

Contact Us

  • 155 Piata Victoriei
  • Bucharest, Romania
  • office@travelwires.com
  • Mon-Fri: 9:00-18:00 EET
  • Eastern European Time

Social


TRAVEL WIRES

DAILY TRAVEL NEWS AND PRESS RELEASES
©2022 TRAVEL WIRES