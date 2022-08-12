Jamaica partners the Cayman Islands in new tourism collaboration plan

The announcement was made by Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, after a meeting with officials from the Cayman Islands including Christopher Saunders, Deputy Premier and Minister of Finance & Economic Development and Minister of Border Control & Labour and Kenneth Bryan, Minister of Tourism & Transport. The main goal of the collaboration agreement will be set on multi-destination tourism. More talks between the authorities will take place during the next month.

“The meeting in Cayman with the International Air Transport Association (IATA), in September, could be the steppingstone for coalescing our position on elements of multi-destination tourism, […] airlift and airline collaboration. “[We are] ready to work with Cayman to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Cayman Islands in relation to multi-destination tourism. […] Jamaica has already signed four similar agreements with Cuba, Dominican Republic, Mexico, and Panama”, commented Minister Bartlett.

Moreover, Ministry of Tourism will “include the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos, and Belize” into future plans related to tourism development.

Bartlett also urged key tourism industry players to tailor special and attractive tourism packages promoting local sector and products. Talks on the subject will also be initiated during the 40th edition of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) conference. CHTA will be held in San Juan, Puerto Rico from October 3 to 5 and will feature Caribbean Travel Marketplace trade event.

source: breakingtravelnews.com