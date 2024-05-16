InnoTrans 2024: Pioneering the Future of Digital Transportation

Overview

From 24 to 27 September 2024, InnoTrans will take place at the Berlin Exhibition Grounds in Germany. The event will focus on how electrification, digitalisation, and automation will contribute to a future of efficient and sustainable mobility.

Opening Ceremony

InnoTrans 2024 will be inaugurated by:

Dr. Volker Wissing , Federal Minister of Transport

, Federal Minister of Transport Adina Valean, EU Transport Commissioner

This opening will feature a panel discussion titled ‘From Hype to Reality – AI in the Mobility Sector’ with notable participants such as:

Dr. Richard Lutz , CEO of Deutsche Bahn

, CEO of Deutsche Bahn Mohamed Rabie Khlie , CEO of Moroccan National Railways Office

, CEO of Moroccan National Railways Office Henri Poupart-Lafarge , President of Alstom

, President of Alstom Michael Peter , CEO of Siemens Mobility

, CEO of Siemens Mobility Javier Martínez Ojinaga, CEO of CAF

New AI Mobility Lab

This year's edition includes a new AI Mobility Lab exhibition area, featuring over 30 exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge AI technology. This focus highlights the industry's ongoing advancement in digitalisation, making transport systems more interconnected and automated.

Kerstin Schulz, Director of InnoTrans, stated:

"Combining transport technology and AI helps to make transport more efficient, sustainable, and customer-friendly. InnoTrans is where domestic and international transport companies and networks come face to face with innovative developments in the mobility sector."

AI Mobility Lab Highlights

Topics Covered:

Potential challenges of AI

Cybersecurity

Data protection

Robotics in the rail industry

Notable Exhibitors:

Google Cloud (Hall 7.1a | 230)

Guido Massfeller, Director of Business Development Public Sector, Germany, Google Cloud, said:

"At Google Cloud, we aim to help organisations exploit the potential of data and AI to make logistics and supply chains more efficient. InnoTrans, with its new AI Mobility Lab, is a key industry meeting place, and we look forward to discussing multimodal solutions and generative AI with transport decision-makers."

Next Generation Robotics (Hall 7.1a | 570)

They will exhibit their new multimodal modular robotic platform (ARGO) for automatically inspecting rail vehicle undercarriages.

CRRC Academy (Hall 7.1a | 231)

They will present their Industrial AI Open Platform, aimed at realising new production potential.