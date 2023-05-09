We use cookies to ensure that we provide the best user experience on our website. By using TravelWires.com, you agree to our use of cookies.

Iberostar’s Founder, Miguel Fluxà Rosselló is Forbes’ Best CEO of 2023

hospitality news travel news forbes Miguel Fluxa Rossello iberostar forbes ceo iberostar hotel

By Dell Galen | 2023-05-09 08:47:40

Miguel Fluxa Rossello is the founder and chairman of Spanish resort and hotel group Iberostar.

He has been named Forbes' Best CEO in Spain for 2023. The award highlights Mr. Fluxa’s leadership and legacy for growing Iberostar Group to a global hospitality company with a unwavering commitment towards the well-being of the environment.

"It is an honor to receive this recognition from Forbes Spain. We are a family company with strong values that have helped us shape Iberostar's corporate culture based on quality and long-term sustainability," mentioned Fluxa Rossello. "This recognition is a testament to the dedication of so many collaborators and professionals who have accompanied us throughout all these years and to the more than 30,000 people who today share our vision and passion for this industry."

Iberostar, under the leadership of Mr. Fluxa, has become a leader in responsible tourism. Iberostar is an international leader in sustainable practices, thanks to a framework that places people at the center of its business and focuses on oceans with the Wave of Change initiative. Iberostar's 2030 Agenda was presented in 2020. It focused on reducing waste, sourcing responsibly sourced seafood, neutralizing CO2 emissions and improving the health ecosystems around its hotels. Iberostar has made a commitment to achieve carbon neutrality in 2030, which is 20 years earlier than the global industry target.

Fluxa’s vision led to Iberostar’s significant growth. The company is celebrating 40 years of the brand's launch in 1983, when seven hotels were opened in Majorca. Today, Iberostar boasts over 100 properties across 16 countries with plans to expand into new markets around the world. Iberostar also signed a long-term alliance with InterContinental Hotels Group PLC in November 2022. Iberostar will retain 100% ownership of the company but be part of IHG’s system as the Iberostar Beachfront Resorts. This is the 18th IHG brand.

Forbes' Best Chief Executive Award is one of most prestigious awards in the world of business. Previous winners include Jeff Bezos from Amazon and Satya Nadda, CEO at Microsoft. Forbes awards the recognition based on several factors including financial performance and leadership style.


Source: breakintravelnews.com

