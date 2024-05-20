We use cookies to ensure that we provide the best user experience on our website. By using TravelWires.com, you agree to our use of cookies.

{{articlefound.title}}

{{articlefound.title}}
TravelWires Logo

Iberia First to Launch New Airbus A321XLR

Airlines & Airports

aviation sustainability North America long-haul flights airline industry Iberia Airbus A321XLR transoceanic

By Alma Simon | 2024-05-20 07:38:48

Iberia becomes the first airline to add the innovative Airbus A321XLR to its fleet, enhancing its long-haul network with a more sustainable and efficient aircraft.

 

Iberia to Lead with New Airbus A321XLR

Reinforcing Long-Haul Network

Iberia will be the first airline to incorporate the new Airbus A321XLR, aiming to strengthen its long-haul network innovatively. This single-aisle aircraft can perform transoceanic trips, consuming approximately 30% less fuel than wide-body models.

Advanced Passenger Experience

The A321XLR features a premium onboard experience with 14 Business class seats that convert into beds and offer direct aisle access. The Business class is equipped with 18-inch 4K screens. Additionally, the Economy cabin includes 168 seats with advanced Recaro models, offering improved comfort.

Focus on North America

The initial routes for the A321XLR will likely include Boston and Washington DC, demonstrating Iberia's commitment to the North American market. This aircraft's efficiency will allow Iberia to adjust its fleet according to market demands.

Sustainability at Forefront

Iberia’s new A321XLR supports the airline’s sustainability goals by using about 30% less fuel than traditional wide-body aircraft, reducing overall emissions.

Premium Experience on a Single-Aisle Aircraft

Comfort and Innovation

The A321XLR offers a premium experience comparable to Iberia's wide-body fleet, with 182 seats in Business and Economy class. Business class includes 14 seats that transform into beds, offering comfort and privacy with a full range of features including personal compartments, adjustable lighting, and 4K screens.

Enhanced Economy Class

The Economy class features 168 seats with the latest Recaro models, offering increased comfort with four-inch recline and improved headrests. Additional storage and improved USB charging ports enhance passenger convenience.

Connectivity and In-Flight Amenities

Modern In-Flight Features

All passengers can use their own headphones via Bluetooth, with access to USB Type A and C charging ports. The A321XLR also offers free WiFi for messaging, enhancing the overall in-flight experience.

Improved Facilities

The aircraft includes four advanced bathrooms with antibacterial surfaces and motion sensor faucets, ensuring a hygienic environment for passengers.

Expanding Iberia's Long-Haul Fleet

Upcoming Fleet Additions

Iberia expects to receive the first A321XLR by the end of summer, with seven more to follow. This will enable the airline to expand its long-haul destinations and increase capacity in existing routes.

By integrating the A321XLR, Iberia will continue to innovate and enhance its service, offering more sustainable and efficient long-haul travel options to its customers.

Latest Articles

SWISS Completes AeroSHARK Upgrade on Entire Boeing 777 Fleet
SWISS Completes AeroSHARK Upgrade on Entire Boeing 777 Fleet
SAS Expands Winter Routes to Scandinavian Destinations
SAS Expands Winter Routes to Scandinavian Destinations
Air France Unveils New Winter 2024-2025 Routes to Brazil, Maldives, and Sweden
Air France Unveils New Winter 2024-2025 Routes to Brazil, Maldives, and Sweden
easyJet Expands UK Operations with New Base at London Southend Airport
easyJet Expands UK Operations with New Base at London Southend Airport

Achieving excellence in connecting travel and business

TravelWires delivers immediate press release distribution services and travel industry news exposure to a global on-line audience network. Featuring special events and destinations, our website covers updates on the tourism sector news, consumer information, as well as releases about company performance and latest products on the market.

Submit Press Release
We take all kinds of payments

Company

Most Read Topics

Services

Contact Us

  • 155 Piata Victoriei
  • Bucharest, Romania
  • office@travelwires.com
  • Mon-Fri: 9:00-18:00 EET
  • Eastern European Time

Social


TRAVEL WIRES

DAILY TRAVEL NEWS AND PRESS RELEASES
©2024 TRAVEL WIRES