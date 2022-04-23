Hyatt to launch new property in Panama City

Hotel La Compañía can be found in Casco Viejo in a building that served a Jesuit convent back in the 17th century.

“The opening of Hotel La Compañía marks the end of a seven-year restoration project where expert historians, craftsmen, and architects from around the world came together to bring a story-worthy experience to our region. “We look forward to welcoming guests visiting Panama for both business and pleasure to experience our guest-rooms, restaurants, and cultural programming,” commented General Manager Fidel Reyes.

Considered to be an “architectural masterpiece centered around three periods in the hotel’s history – French Colonial, Spanish Colonial, and Beaux-Arts,” the property can accommodate its guests in 88 rooms, grouped in the three distinct architectural styles.

Moreover, clients can enjoy their meals in one of the many eateries available at La Compañía, or spend time at the a lobby bar, coffee bar, rooftop lounge and the luxurious boutique rooftop spa for pampering treatments while admiring the breathtaking view of the Pacific.



Source: caribjournal.com