Grand Hyatt Gurgaon has opened in Delhi NCR

Sunjae Sharma, Managing Director - India & Southwest Asia at Hyatt Hotels Corporation commented with the occasion:

“Located within a world-class city as well as a key destination for travellers, Grand Hyatt Gurgaon serves as a key milestone within Hyatt’s strategy to expand its luxury offerings in India. “We are truly excited to announce the opening of this striking new destination hotel in the heart of the Delhi NCR region and introduce guests to an elevated standard of grand living with state-of-the-art designs, inventive cuisines, impressive views and an unforgettable experience.”

Featuring an astonishing architecture, complex design and exclusive amenities, Grand Hyatt Gurgaon is the fourth Grand Hyatt property in India, following the launch of Grand Hyatt Mumbai in 2004, Grand Hyatt Goa in 2011 and Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty in 2018. The hotel was designed by Foster+Partners architects headquartered in London in collaboration with Tony Chi & Associates interior design firm based in New York.

Grand Hyatt Gurgaon is located in the National Capital Region, close to luxurious residential and commercial properties, and features a shopping centre and an office tower.

Guests will be welcomed in 442 luxurious guest rooms and will have access to world-class food and beverage options across multiple dining venues and events, such as The Parlour, the Artisan Coffee Program, Bar Musui, Maison Maiya and more.

Grand Hyatt Gurgaon also includes The Grand Ballroom and The Campus dedicated to special meetings and events, like business workshops, parties, relaxation, lounge and gaming experiences.

“The opening of Grand Hyatt Gurgaon in the millennium city of India is a momentous occasion. “We are proud to offer guests one of the most sophisticated and smartly designed properties in the city with welcoming, upscale service and amenities to match,” added Tarun Seth, General Manager at Grand Hyatt Gurgaon.

Grand Hyatt Gurgaon is also a part of Hyatt’s commitment efforts of promoting World of Care environmental actions, while aiming to minimize energy and water consumption.

