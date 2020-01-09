We use cookies to ensure that we provide the best user experience on our website. By using TravelWires.com, you agree to our use of cookies.

{{articlefound.title}}

{{articlefound.title}}
TravelWires Logo

Google launches enhanced hotel search features

News

hotels traveling Google hotel booking google search

By Rux C | 2020-01-09 12:04:54

Google launches inhanced hotel seach features

Customers are now able to get personalized search results, and find more appropriate places for them to stay in, narrowing it down even to the neighborhood. They can also get accurate receipts of how much a stay somewhere will cost, including taxes.

When it comes to booking a hotel, location is key. You could always stay in a popular neighborhood, but what if you’d rather have that off-the-beaten-path vibe? Or, what if you prefer to be within walking distance of the best nightlife? Good news: Google launched a new feature this week that will make it easier for travelers to book hotels and discover destinations, tailored to individual tastes.

Google is presenting the new "where to stay" button

When searching for a hotel on Google, travelers can now click “Where to stay” to get a rundown of different neighborhoods and the average cost of hotels there. Travelers then select which areas they’re interested in for a list of hotels in their preferred locations. If you’d rather stay in a sleepy part of town, for instance, you can opt to search for hotels only in that neighborhood.

Hotel results are getting more personalized, too. Google will remember if you’ve stayed at a property similar to the one you’re searching. So, if you loved that trendy hotel with a basement club, Google will recommend similar options in the new city. And if you’ve searched for a specific landmark, the search platform will recommend hotels nearby.

Google has also vowed to be more transparent about the pricing, showing exactly how much you’ll pay in resort fees and taxes compared to the nightly rate. To activate the feature, simply choose between “nightly total” and “stay total” under the “prices” tab.

Now, all that’s left to do is click “book.”

Source: travelandleisure.com

Latest Articles

Alexa’s new feature will help break up any type of family heat and fights
Alexa’s new feature will help break up any type of family heat and fights
The best place in America for remote work
The best place in America for remote work
Bougainville in Papua New Guinea May Become the World's Newest Country After an Outstanding Vote
Bougainville in Papua New Guinea May Become the World's Newest Country After an Outstanding Vote
She is the first American woman to captain a mega cruise ship
She is the first American woman to captain a mega cruise ship

Achieving excellence in connecting travel and business

TravelWires delivers immediate press release distribution services and travel industry news exposure to a global on-line audience network. Featuring special events and destinations, our website covers updates on the tourism sector news, consumer information, as well as releases about company performance and latest products on the market.

Submit Press Release
We take all kinds of payments

Company

Most Read Topics

Services

Contact Us

  • 155 Piata Victoriei
  • Bucharest, Romania
  • office@travelwires.com
  • Mon-Fri: 9:00-18:00 EET
  • Eastern European Time

Social


TRAVEL WIRES

DAILY TRAVEL NEWS AND PRESS RELEASES
©2020 TRAVEL WIRES