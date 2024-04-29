Expert Insights: Luggage Brands to Avoid This Summer

Baggage mishandling remains a concern, accounting for 13% of 26 million incidents in 2022, per SITA Aviation data. To steer clear of such woes, selecting the right luggage is paramount.

Bounce's travel specialists examined Instagram and Google trends, Trustpilot feedback, and pricing to identify the least favored luggage brands for 2024.

Securing the bottom spot is DB, with a dismal score of 2.90 out of 10. Despite its sleek design and durable build, DB fares poorly in popularity metrics, like Instagram posts and carry-on searches.

Horizn Studios, based in Berlin, follows closely with a meager 2.87 out of 10 rating. Known for collaborations and smart features, its appeal doesn't translate into customer satisfaction or affordability.

Carl Friedrik claims the third spot, earning a modest 3.40 out of 10. Despite its TV exposure and premium materials, its high price and low search popularity contribute to its subpar rating.

Using a comprehensive scoring system, Bounce evaluated factors such as social media presence, customer feedback, and pricing to compile this list.