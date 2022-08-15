Cuban tourism industry resumes recovery

As the Cuban Ministry of Tourism has recently stated, the country is expected to welcome more than 2.5 million international tourists arrivals by the end of the year, a promising figure, yet still 1.5 million less when compared to the number of visits before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"So far, we have recovered 1,049 out of the 5,167 rooms included in the annual plan. There is a gradual recovery in the country's fundamental tourist issuing markets", Tourism Minister Juan Carlos Garcia commented.

Tourism industry recovery will also translate into a significant help for the Cuban economy, currently affected by the U.S. economic sanctions.

"We need more tourists to visit Cuba. We could reinvest tourism incomes to buy food in the international market and fund social programs", resident Yenisey Cruz commented.

In addition, thousands of tourists and tour operators are expected to attend the 2022 nature tourism event to be opened on September 20 across provinces of Havana, Artemisa, Mayabeque, Matanzas, Pinar del Rio and the Isle of Youth. The fairs will end on September 24. Moreover, the island has started building new hospitality facilities as well as improve infrastructure in Cayo Largo del Sur in order to attract more tourists in the area.



source: english.news.cn