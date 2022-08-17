We use cookies to ensure that we provide the best user experience on our website. By using TravelWires.com, you agree to our use of cookies.

{{articlefound.title}}

{{articlefound.title}}
TravelWires Logo

Concur’s car rental announces improved booking tool

News

news transportation sustainability Concur car rental SAP Concur travel booking tool

By Jake Adams | 2022-08-17 12:24:11

SAP Concur's new booking tool promoting enhanced transportation sustainability will be launched at the end of the year.

Awaited by the end of 2022, the latest feature was created to help travellers improve carbon print while on the move.

According to Concur Travel president Charlie Sultan, the improved booking tool will feature search filters for hybrid and electric cars, as well as information on vehicle emissions, so that customers can make informed and eco-friendly choices.

Moreover, the addition will “process efficiencies through improved error avoidance while adding new ways to explore car rental options across suppliers both on-airport and off-airport," Sultan explained.

The new tool is the result of SAP Concur's recent Global Business Travel Survey showing that 94 per cent out of 3,850 travellers are determined to considerably reduce their impact on the environment during the next year.

As a plus, Concur Travel is set to completely re-invent its platform, in what Sultan calls “one of the most significant development investments ever made in the history of SAP Concur”, including “an enhanced [user experience] with features including better imagery and upgraded filtering and sorting capabilities”.

“We are building the travel platform of the future, across all travel products and partners. It’s built from scratch using the latest in micro-services technology, which allows Concur Travel to be even more scalable, reliable and flexible.

“It enables us to efficiently deploy innovative features, launch the SAP Concur suite of travel products into the next generation, and deliver a streamlined ecosystem and platform that will enable an integrated, end-to-end travel experience regardless of whether users are on desktop or mobile”, Sultan commented.

The re-platforming work also includes airline booking features, expected ahead of the Global Business Travel Association Convention scheduled for the summer of 2023. According to Concur Travel’s president, the options will offer clients “a revamped user experience, enhanced content and a better ability for travellers to compare amenities across products”.

 

source: businesstravelnewseurope.com

Latest Articles

£161 million upgrades scheduled for the Oxford railway station
£161 million upgrades scheduled for the Oxford railway station
Heathrow airport in London to extend departing passenger limits
Heathrow airport in London to extend departing passenger limits
Recently issued “blue-cover Vietnamese passports” not acknowledged by several EU countries
Recently issued “blue-cover Vietnamese passports” not acknowledged by several EU countries
Next year’s Global Conference on Wine Tourism hosted by La Rioja
Next year’s Global Conference on Wine Tourism hosted by La Rioja

Achieving excellence in connecting travel and business

TravelWires delivers immediate press release distribution services and travel industry news exposure to a global on-line audience network. Featuring special events and destinations, our website covers updates on the tourism sector news, consumer information, as well as releases about company performance and latest products on the market.

Submit Press Release
We take all kinds of payments

Company

Most Read Topics

Services

Contact Us

  • 155 Piata Victoriei
  • Bucharest, Romania
  • office@travelwires.com
  • Mon-Fri: 9:00-18:00 EET
  • Eastern European Time

Social


TRAVEL WIRES

DAILY TRAVEL NEWS AND PRESS RELEASES
©2022 TRAVEL WIRES