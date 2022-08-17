Concur’s car rental announces improved booking tool

Awaited by the end of 2022, the latest feature was created to help travellers improve carbon print while on the move.

According to Concur Travel president Charlie Sultan, the improved booking tool will feature search filters for hybrid and electric cars, as well as information on vehicle emissions, so that customers can make informed and eco-friendly choices.

Moreover, the addition will “process efficiencies through improved error avoidance while adding new ways to explore car rental options across suppliers both on-airport and off-airport," Sultan explained.

The new tool is the result of SAP Concur's recent Global Business Travel Survey showing that 94 per cent out of 3,850 travellers are determined to considerably reduce their impact on the environment during the next year.

As a plus, Concur Travel is set to completely re-invent its platform, in what Sultan calls “one of the most significant development investments ever made in the history of SAP Concur”, including “an enhanced [user experience] with features including better imagery and upgraded filtering and sorting capabilities”.

“We are building the travel platform of the future, across all travel products and partners. It’s built from scratch using the latest in micro-services technology, which allows Concur Travel to be even more scalable, reliable and flexible. “It enables us to efficiently deploy innovative features, launch the SAP Concur suite of travel products into the next generation, and deliver a streamlined ecosystem and platform that will enable an integrated, end-to-end travel experience regardless of whether users are on desktop or mobile”, Sultan commented.

The re-platforming work also includes airline booking features, expected ahead of the Global Business Travel Association Convention scheduled for the summer of 2023. According to Concur Travel’s president, the options will offer clients “a revamped user experience, enhanced content and a better ability for travellers to compare amenities across products”.

