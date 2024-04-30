Changi Airports International Partners for Wuxi Airport Growth

New Joint Venture to Elevate Wuxi Shuofang Airport's Non-Aeronautical Operations

Changi Airports International (CAI), renowned globally as an airport consultant, manager, and investor, has teamed up with Wuxi Sunan International Airport Group Co., Ltd. (Wuxi Airport Group), wholly-owned by the Wuxi Municipal People’s Government, to form a new joint venture. This strategic alliance aims to manage the non-aeronautical business of Wuxi Shuofang International Airport (WUX) in China.

The joint venture, set for a 20-year term, will exclusively oversee five critical sectors of the airport's non-aeronautical business. These include the management of retail spaces, food and beverage operations, advertising, car parking, and passenger services at the existing terminals and the anticipated Terminal 3 and ground transportation center.

Wuxi Shuofang International Airport serves as a vital hub in southern Jiangsu, China, primarily supporting the bustling cities of Wuxi and Suzhou. Positioned in the economically vibrant Yangtze River Delta Economic Zone, the airport is crucial for both economic and tourism activities in the region. It offers a strategic access point to Lake Tai, China’s third-largest freshwater lake, popular among tourists.

Currently, Wuxi Shuofang connects to 42 domestic and six international destinations, underscoring its significant role in regional connectivity.

Eugene Gan, Chief Executive Officer of CAI, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “This collaboration marks a significant milestone in enhancing the commercial offerings at Shuofang Airport. With our deep understanding of the Chinese market and extensive industry experience, we are committed to transforming the non-aeronautical sectors of the airport. Our focus will be on optimizing the commercial layout, diversifying retail and food and beverage options, and improving leisure and entertainment facilities to elevate the overall passenger experience.”

This joint venture not only aims to enhance the commercial viability of Wuxi Shuofang International Airport but also to contribute significantly to the economic and tourism development of Jiangsu province.